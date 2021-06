When TRON — a movie about a computer hacker who ends up being sucked into a digital world — was released, it was a film that could be considered to be ahead of its time. Its global box office haul (just over $33 million) seems quaint by today’s standards, though it remained Disney’s highest-grossing non-animated film for five years. Nearly four decades after its release it has grown to become a cult classic, spawning a fiercely loyal fan base and, eventually, a sequel. This quirky little sci-fi adventure just doesn’t seem to know when to quit, and now it’s headed to the Magic Kingdom in the form of a roller coaster dubbed TRON Lightcycle Power Run. Here’s what we know about this upcoming addition to Walt Disney World.