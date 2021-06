Ryan Miller officially took his curtain call Saturday in Anaheim’s season finale on the road against Minnesota. During the game, the crowd in attendance gave Miller a standing ovation in recognition of his marvelous career, which was highlighted by his 2010 season, where he earned a first-team all-star nod and took home the Vezina Trophy. Prior to reaching the NHL, Miller was one of the most accomplished goalies in NCAA history; he is one of only two netminders to win the Hobey Baker Award as the NCAA’s top ice hockey player (the other is Robb Stauber).