Ledges: Inventor puts clever GM screen hack on Kickstarter
Benito Garcia has a clever but straightforward idea to help reduce clutter behind GM screens. The solution is a ledge. Or many ledges if your GM screen is robust enough to support more. The Ledges’ material is dependant on production research by Benito’s team and the success of the Kickstarter, but high production resin printers are being considered. The campaign goal is $5,000 and you can see progress from the pitch page.www.geeknative.com