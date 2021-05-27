Ledges: Inventor puts clever GM screen hack on Kickstarter

The world ended and everything was terrible, but eventually it grew back. If Earth can survive the asteroid that wiped out the dinosaurs then a zombie apocalypse is merely a temporary inconvenience, although the survivors probably have a different perspective. Bub is doing fairly ok for himself, though, living in the wilderness away from the hotspots where “urban decay” takes on a far darker meaning than it used to. There’s wood, water, and game about so he’s not going to starve, and even a settlement to trade at. He doesn’t have much to begin with but in typical base-building fashion that’s just a matter of beating up trees and rocks, quickly turning them into the start of a base worth living in. After that it’s off to explore an endless procedurally generated world, or maybe stay at home and go full Harvest Moon on the farming. There may be a big ruined world out there hiding resources and weapons, but nobody says you have to chase after it.