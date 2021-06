Happy Cruella release day! The Disney origin story has arrived in high fashion, as always, to welcome in Memorial Weekend and the summer film season. Looking to watch the Emmas Stone and Thompson dominate the screen in dazzling reds, blacks, and whites? You could take a trip to the theater to see the film — or, if you’re looking for a night in, simply scroll over to Disney+ to stream the new movie from the comfort of your own home. That does, however, come at an extra cost.