Buying a new car has many advantages. For starters, if you are a commuter and you live outside of the city where you work, having a personal vehicle is a convenient option. Even though you might spend some time in traffic at rush hour, at least you'll be doing it out of the comfort of your car and not in highly crowded public transport. And let's not underestimate that new car smell and the exciting feeling you get when you manage to buy the car of your dreams.