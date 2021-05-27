Landowners: You Have A Deadline To Post Electronically

My girl Brenda and I have been looking into possibly taking a train trip from Minot to go visit her dad in Oregon. It's about a 30 hour trip by rail and about a 21 hour trip by car (if ya drive straight through). Well we ain't driving straight through, so after getting a good nights sleep and all the required potty breaks, driving the route would actually take longer. It's not just time, it's stress on my head, and wear and tear on my car. So I really think it'd be fun to do, and a trip we could pull off in the winter. Looks like the average ticket price for the trip is about $164.00.