newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Landowners: You Have A Deadline To Post Electronically

By Rockin' Rick (Rick Rider)
Posted by 
Hot 97-5
Hot 97-5
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

According to the North Dakota Game and Fish, you have a deadline to post your land electronically. Electronic posting passed the 2021 legislature and will go into effect on August 1st. Landowners can still physically post their land, but this gives them the option to avoid the burden and cost associated with that. Please, keep in mind, that a posted sign supersedes electronic posting. Meaning, if a section of land is not posted electronically, but is posted with a physical sign, that land is POSTED.

hot975fm.com
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

Mandan, ND
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
367K+
Views
ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Un#Landowners#Print Maps#July#Apps#Meaning#Technology
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Politicsnd.gov

Database to Electronically Post Private Land Available

The 2021 state legislature passed a bill to allow electronic posting of private land, giving landowners another option for posting private property. This online database system is available to enroll lands, with the law going into effect Aug. 1, 2021. In addition to current posting laws allowing landowners to post...
Politicspaproviders.org

Final Act 24 Cost Reporting Deadline — Have You Completed the Report?

On May 29, 2020, Governor Wolf signed Act 24 of 2020, which allocated funding from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act to assist providers with COVID-19-related costs that were incurred between March 1, 2020 and November 30, 2020. Providers that accepted Act 24 funding agreed to provide documentation to the Department of Human Services (DHS) and were required to submit an Act 24 cost report through a web-based portal between December 9, 2020 and April 30, 2021.
Williston, NDPosted by
Hot 97-5

Which ND City FIRST in State & THIRD in Country to Offer Cryptocurrency Bill Pay Option?

The City of Williston is only the third municipality in the United States to accept cryptocurrency for bill payments. The City of Williston made a big announcement for the whole state of North Dakota and the entire nation! Williston is the first North Dakota city to accept digital cryptocurrency as a form of payment for utility bills. Not only that, Finance Director, Hercules Cummings as saying that Williston is only the third municipality in the whole country to offer the service. Effective immediately, Williston residents are able to pay their utility bills with BitPay.
LifestylePosted by
Hot 97-5

Group of Women Explore North Dakota to Find the State’s Hidden Beauty

An adventurous woman named Sarah Jessen told KX News that, when she moved from Montana to North Dakota, she wanted to hike and explore, but she really had to seek out that kind of adventure here. So, Sarah found some fellow female outdoor loversin a group called Hiker Babes. According to KX News, the North Dakota chapter has made some cool discoveries "like ice caves south of Watford city or the only registered waterfall in North Dakota."
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Have you filed your taxes? Monday marks filing deadline

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) —If you haven't filed your taxes yet, Monday is the last day you can. The Internal Revenue Service extended the deadline for federal tax returns by a month from April 15 to give people more time due to the pandemic. Along with your federal taxes, your state taxes are also due Monday.
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 97-5

Retiring ND Game & Fish Director To Live In Cattails.

Live in the cattails? I kid of course. But, retirement will let Terry spend more time trying to march through them. One of the good ones is ducking out of public service at the end of July. North Dakota's Director of the Game and Fish Department, Terry Steinwand is hanging up his government issued waders and wading into the world of retirement.
Income TaxAS.com

Tax filing 2021: Which states have extended their deadline?

The deadline to file your federal tax returns with the IRS is drawing close and anyone yet to do so has until the end of Monday 17 May to get their filing completed. It is important that you do so to avoid being charged a penalty for late filing, or request a tax return extension.
Agricultureadirondackalmanack.com

$450,000 in Grants Available for Private Forest Landowners

New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced that $450,000 is now available in the first round of the State’s new ‘Regenerate NY’ Forestry Cost Share Grant Program. The grant program is designed to assist private landowners growing the next generation of forests, which are crucial for mitigating climate change, providing wildlife habitat, protecting air and water quality, and supplying an important renewable resource.
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 97-5

OH JOY! ND Legislators To Get Free Food After All?

Y'know when your Facebook feed takes it upon itself to put together a memories montage just for you? It's a real surprise and you find yourself reveling in the memories. It's a beautiful thing. It wasn't Facebook that just took me back in time...it was this KVRR TV news blip.
PoliticsDaily Inter Lake

Mabee Road case a victory for landowners, but at what price?

The Mabee Road case is a cautionary tale for all Montana landowners. This saga started in 2007 when Mark Robbins gated a road on his property to stop trespassers. That action caught the attention of the Public Land Water Access Association, a nonprofit that exists to sue landowners to take their property.
Agriculturehuntingdondailynews.com

Timber publication is guide for landowners

Timber harvesting is an important management tool. When conducted with care and planning, it allows owners to manage forests to meet multiple objectives. Landowners choose to conduct timber sales for a variety of reasons. The decision to harvest may be recommended in a management plan or it may be unexpected.
PoliticsPosted by
Hot 97-5

North Dakota, It’s Tax Day! Maybe File An Extension?

It's not just Tax Day, it's the already extended Tax Day!. We all pretty much know April 15th as tax day. In the past, I remember TV reporters canvassing post offices across the country, showing the long lines of taxpayers clamoring to get their tax returns postmarked before midnight. Post offices stayed open late to cover the crowds! It was kinda fun to watch, but not so much fun to be involved in I'm sure. Well today is tax day 2021, and I reckon things are relatively quiet at the post office- thanks to so many folks filing online. No doubt, modems will be burning the midnight oil.
Jobstucsonpost.com

Are you looking for surety in the post-pandemic job market?

New Delhi [India], May 20 (ANI/Digpu): The pandemic has not only been a health emergency for the world, but has also wreaked devastating effects on the economy. There is no doubt that the post-pandemic job market is going to be totally different from the one we knew before the pandemic.
SciencePosted by
Hot 97-5

Hey North Dakota, Do Tick’s Flushed Down The Toilet Die?

Well, it finally happened. I was dozing off last night, just about to fall asleep, when I felt something crawling on my back. Nothing makes you jump out of bed quicker, except maybe a calf cramp (I love those too). As I flipped on the light switch, my worst fear was confirmed. I had a wood tick on my backside. The first of the season. As I grabbed the little creature from hell, I used my nails to bust off his head and flushed him down the toilet.
Energy IndustryPlainview Daily Herald

Xcel prepares for summer energy demand

Xcel Energy is preparing for the high demands of the summer season. According to a news release, Xcel is continuing vestments in generating capacity and targeted grid improvements to help service its Texas-New Mexico service area. Xcel is part of the Southwest Power Pool, which is not connected to grid...
TrafficPosted by
Hot 97-5

Bismarck/Mandan Interested in Passenger Train Service?

My girl Brenda and I have been looking into possibly taking a train trip from Minot to go visit her dad in Oregon. It's about a 30 hour trip by rail and about a 21 hour trip by car (if ya drive straight through). Well we ain't driving straight through, so after getting a good nights sleep and all the required potty breaks, driving the route would actually take longer. It's not just time, it's stress on my head, and wear and tear on my car. So I really think it'd be fun to do, and a trip we could pull off in the winter. Looks like the average ticket price for the trip is about $164.00.
Grand Forks, NDGrand Forks Herald

Grand Forks Airport board continues negotiations with landowners

Members of the Grand Forks Airport Authority met in a special session on Friday, May 21, to discuss ongoing negotiations about acquiring land to the west of the airport. Pursuant to state law, the special meeting was held in executive session, meaning it was closed to the public, to allow board members to consider counter offers to their initial offers of just compensation for three parcels of land. The airport board needs to acquire the land to continue work on its crosswind runway expansion project. The project will allow the airport to have a second runway that is usable by commercial airplanes, should the main runway be closed for repairs.
Public Healthmacny.org

Post-Pandemic Work Is Different, And You Must Adjust

Post-Pandemic Work Is Different, And You Must Adjust. As we have begun to emerge from the crisis, I have noticed a distinct change in the way we work. In my role, I have the opportunity to learn about and see a vast array of workplaces. From the outside, they may look familiar. But on the inside, the way organizations are getting work done has changed – and is continuing to change – dramatically. Are you noticing what is transpiring? Let me briefly outline three things that I believe have changed that will impact your work.