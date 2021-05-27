newsbreak-logo
Do your part, please stop vehicle idling

The United States is suffering from an ever-worsening plague. An extreme example occurred recently at Sharpstein Elementary School. Three buses were unloading children on Howard Street. From the southern bus, exhaust full of carbon dioxide, nitrogen oxides and incompletely burned hydrocarbons was belching into the lungs of children exiting the middle bus. When the driver was politely asked to consider turning off his engine while parked, he said “no” and closed his window. Near the bus were more than 100 children, teachers and flaggers.

