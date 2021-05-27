newsbreak-logo
Who’s Winning The Male Fragrance Race In China?

By Lisa Nan
Cover picture for the articleWhat Happened: In the first quarter of the year, men’s perfume sales grew 117 percent. In fact, male beauty has become one of China’s fastest-growing consumer product segments, with male perfumes leading the way. According to the market research company NPD Group, China’s men’s fragrance category recorded a staggering 90 percent growth over 2020. That was, in part, driven by China’s big e-commerce festivals like Double 11 and the 618 shopping carnival, as online platforms like Tmall and JD.com are now the key outlets for fragrances. The same report states that this momentum has continued into 2021, and it is a prominent market to watch in the upcoming years. The top male fragrances currently dominating the domestic market are Chanel, Tom Ford, and Bulgari.

