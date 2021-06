A Walmart store in Tillmans Corner remains closed and there is no timetable on its reopening one week after arsonists damaged it. Steven Millhouse, a spokesman with the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department, said on Friday that it’s a “100 percent” Walmart decision on when the Supercenter store at 5245 Rangeline Road in Mobile can reopen. He said there was no public safety reason as to why it should remain closed, though not estimate has been provided as to the cost of the store’s damage.