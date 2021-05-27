Is It Just a Headache or Something More Serious?

With the mask mandate just being dropped in New York, you might want to keep that mask up. This stomach bug is nothing to mess with. I had an incredible few days planned this past weekend with my girlfriend. We took a trip down to Westchester County for her to celebrate one of her friend's graduation from college. It was just nice to get away, even if it was staying within the borders of New York State. I didn't really do a whole lot other than check out the former Tappan Zee Bridge and some great restaurants. Oh, and this book store that looked like it was straight out of Harry Potter. But I left Westchester County with a lifelong memory. Sickness!