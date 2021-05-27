Cancel
Is It Just a Headache or Something More Serious?

By Andrew D'Arcy
legalexaminer.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine you develop a terrible headache. Not your typical headache, but something like a migraine. Lights and sounds are painful; moving seems impossible. You suspect something is wrong and go to a doctor. After a quick assessment, your doctor diagnoses you with a migraine or a sinus infection and sends you home with a basic prescription. But that medication doesn’t help, and your condition worsens rapidly. You give it a few days because you trust that the doctor knows best. So how do you then find yourself in the hospital because you’ve suffered a brain bleed or a ruptured aneurysm? Your doctor assured you it was just a headache, and now you could be fighting for your life.

djdlawyers.legalexaminer.com
Medical Negligence, Medical Errors, Migraine Headaches, Brain Damage, Medical Doctors, Brain Cancer, Terrible Headaches, Misdiagnosis, Heatstroke, Medical Attention
