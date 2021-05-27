Is It Just a Headache or Something More Serious?
Imagine you develop a terrible headache. Not your typical headache, but something like a migraine. Lights and sounds are painful; moving seems impossible. You suspect something is wrong and go to a doctor. After a quick assessment, your doctor diagnoses you with a migraine or a sinus infection and sends you home with a basic prescription. But that medication doesn't help, and your condition worsens rapidly. You give it a few days because you trust that the doctor knows best. So how do you then find yourself in the hospital because you've suffered a brain bleed or a ruptured aneurysm? Your doctor assured you it was just a headache, and now you could be fighting for your life.