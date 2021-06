The Rocksprings City Council met this past Monday, May 10th, at their monthly meeting. The meeting began with the swearing in of uncontested council members Ray Franco and Homer Jimenez and Mayor LaWanda Goller. The pledge of allegiance was said and the council moved into discussing the recent public works of the city as well as the monthly report. With no current City Secretary, a monthly report was not available. There has been some discussion about possible hires, however no decision has been made.