NHL Central Scouting releases final rankings, who the Rangers should target in the Draft

By Anthony Scultore
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Central Scouting has released its final ranking for the upcoming NHL Entry Draft which takes place on July 23 and 24. Where the New York Rangers will be selecting won’t be determined until the Draft Lottery takes place next week on Wednesday. They have a 1% chance to select first...

