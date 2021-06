A Paterson man, who had a fentanyl parcel shipped to an address in Clifton, received more than two years in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. Felix Acevedo, 29-year-old, was sentenced to 27 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl. He had pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl.