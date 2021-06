Overall markets are mixed for now, except the clear strength in New Zealand Dollar this week. While Aussie is also trading higher against others, it’s lagging Kiwi by a mile. Dollar recovered overnight but once again lost momentum quickly. Canadian Dollar has also found some footing after yesterday’s pull back. In other markets, Asia markets are mixed in tight range, after US stocks tread water. Gold is now trying to defend 1900 handle while WTI oil struggles around 65.