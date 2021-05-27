Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Crude rises

By The Associated Press
WTOP
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 64 cents, closing at $66.85 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

wtop.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crude Oil#Oil Futures#Copyright#The Associated Press#Rose
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Gas Price
Related
CurrenciesWTOP

Dollar mixed

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It’s worth 1.21 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.96 Mexican pesos, down from late Thursday. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be...
Houston, TXPosted by
NewsRadio 740 KTRH

Rise in Crude Oil Price Seen as Positive Sign for Houston Economy

Oil prices are on the up, and local economists say that will benefit the Greater Houston area. Demand for crude is rising as states reopen their economies and Americans start to travel more. On Thursday, West Texas Intermediate hovered just under $ 70 dollars a barrel, at 68.81. Economist Patrick Jankowski, with the Greater Houston Partnership, says that's close to our sweet spot.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. oil prices climb back to highest settlement since 2018

Oil futures climbed Friday, with U.S. prices up a second week in a row and marking another settlement at the highest since October 2018. Among the reasons behind the recent advances for oil has been a weaker U.S. dollar, as well as "expectations that demand will pick up further as the vaccination programs in the U.S. and U.K. ramp up further, and restrictions get eased further," said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK. "Downside risk to prospects of increased demand remains a rise in infection rates and slow vaccination rates in Asia, which could prompt slower economic re-openings," he said. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery rose 81 cents, or 1.2%, to settle at $69.62 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. For the week, front-month contract prices gained 5%, according to FactSet data.
TrafficWTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery rose 81 cents to $69.62 a barrel Friday. Brent crude oil for August delivery rose 58 cents to $71.89 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for July delivery rose 1 cent to $2.21 a gallon. July heating rose 2 cents to $2.12 a gallon. July natural gas rose 6 cents to $3.10 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Energy IndustryStreetInsider.com

U.S. crude stocks fall, fuel stocks rise in latest week -EIA

(Reuters) - U.S. crude stocks fell more than expected last week, while fuel stocks rose in a pre-holiday rebound from drawdowns that occurred during the Colonial Pipeline outage, the Energy Information Administration said on Thursday. Crude inventories fell by 5.1 million barrels in the week ended May 28, compared with...
Energy Industrydtnpf.com

Oil Futures Drift Lower as Product Stocks Build, Demand Down

WASHINGTON (DTN) -- New York Mercantile Exchange nearest delivery oil futures edged lower in reaction to weekly inventory data from the Energy Information Administration released late Thursday morning, detailing gasoline and distillate fuels stockpiles unexpectedly increased during the final week of May amid softer demand for refined products, while a larger-than-expected draw from commercial crude oil supplies curtailed the downside.
Trafficaustinnews.net

Oil prices edge lower amid mixed U.S. inventories data

NEW YORK, June 3 (Xinhua) -- Oil prices inched lower on Thursday as traders pored through a mixed U.S. fuel inventory report. The West Texas Intermediate for July delivery lost 2 cents to settle at 68.81 U.S. dollars a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Brent crude for August delivery decreased 4 cents to close at 71.31 dollars a barrel on the London ICE Futures Exchange.
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Update – Needs to Hold $68.83 to Sustain Upside Momentum

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures are trading higher for a third session on Thursday on expectations for a surge in fuel demand amid a recovery in the global economy. The market is also absorbing OPEC+’s decision to continue with plans to ease supply curbs through July. Additional support is being provided by an industry report that showed a larger-than-expected draw in crude oil. However, gasoline and distillate inventories showed unexpected builds.
Trafficoilmanmagazine.com

Crude Oil Prices Show Strength as Economy Recovers

The price of crude oil has made back all that it lost during the Covid-19 pandemic of 2020 as demand for petroleum products has returned. In January 2020, crude oil traded in the $60 range for West Texas Intermediate on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), but began to slide as the global economy went into a tailspin because of governments’ worldwide ordered lockdowns.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures extend gains as EIA reports a weekly fall in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Thursday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 5.1 million barrels for the week ended May 28. On average, analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast a decline of 3.3 million barrels for crude stocks, while the American Petroleum Institute on Wednesday reported a 5.4 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. Inventory data were released a day later than usual this week due to Monday's Memorial Day holiday. The EIA also reported that gasoline supply climbed by 1.5 million barrels, while distillate stockpiles rose by 3.7 million barrels for the week. The S&P Global Platts survey had expected weekly supply declines of 1.1 million barrels for gasoline and 1.6 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged up by 700,000 barrels for the week. Oil prices extended early gains after the data, with July West Texas Intermediate crude up 32 cents, or 0.5%, at $69.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Prices were trading at $69.01 before the supply data.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures settle a bit lower, with U.S. prices just below a more than 2-year high

Oil futures inched lower on Thursday, with U.S. prices down just two pennies from a more than two-year high. Prices found support from a more than 5 million-barrel decline in last week’s U.S. crude supplies, but government data also revealed an unexpected climb in gasoline inventories. The oil market in the short term is likely "slightly overbought and the risk...is to the downside," said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders have been concerned about a loss in oil demand, given the worrisome number of COVID cases in India, the third largest consumer of crude oil, as well as the prospect of a deal with Iran that may bring back Iranian oil to the market later in the year, said Zahir. West Texas Intermediate oil for July delivery shed 2 cents, or 0.03%, to settle at $68.81 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Front-month contract prices ended at $68.83 on Wednesday, their highest since October 2018, according to FactSet.
TrafficLogistics Management

Diesel prices rise for the fifth consecutive week, reports EIA

The national average price per gallon for diesel gasoline saw an increase for the fifth consecutive week, according to data issued this week by the Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA). For the week of May 31, the national average came in at $3.255 per gallon, topping the week...
TrafficFXStreet.com

Crude oil daily forecast

WTI Crude oil hit our long resistance target in yesterday’s session, topping 2-year highs after OPEC+ provided an upbeat assessment of the demand outlook with the Saudi Energy Minister saying that the consumption picture has shown clear signs of improvement. API weekly inventory data to be released today, where a buildup in inventory could accelerate downside momentum. A move below $67.50 may push prices lower with $66.20 as the next support target.
Energy IndustryPhnom Penh Post

Crude, equities advance on optimism for recovery

Oil prices rallied on June 1 on demand optimism before the latest Opec output meeting, while equity markets mostly rose despite resurfacing concerns over high inflation that could tighten global interest rates, hampering economic recovery. Inflation in the eurozone jumped to the highest level since October 2018 as Covid restrictions...
New York City, NYPosted by
IBTimes

Crude Gains On OPEC Decision But US Rally Fades

Oil prices rallied Tuesday even as OPEC and its allies agreed to continue to boost output, while most equity markets advanced despite concerns that high inflation could prompt interest rate hikes and hamper the global economic recovery. But an early rally on Wall Street petered out after the yield on...
Energy Industrynews8000.com

OPEC, allies confirm plan to increase crude production

Since the introduction of Henry Ford’s Model T in the early 20th century, cars and driving have become synonymous with American industry and culture. Our wheels have become more than just a way to get from A to B—they're a way to shape and define our identity. Gasoline prices have...