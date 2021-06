Gold Spot bottomed exactly at first support at 1895/1890. Silver Spot up one day, down the next day in the sideways trend for 2 weeks. Same levels apply for today. WTI Crude JULY Future we wrote: beat 6450/6480 for a buy signal targeting the 500 week moving average at 6585/6605. Bulls need to beat this week’s high at 6650 for a retest of the May high at 6690/6700.