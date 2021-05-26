Episode #315: Warren Pies & Fernando Vidal, 3Fourteen Research, “I Think That The Next 40 Years Are Unlikely To Look Like The Last 40 Years” | Meb Faber Research

Episode #317: Chris Cole, Artemis Capital Administration, “You Need To Diversify Based mostly On How Property Carry out In Totally different Market Regimes”. Visitor: Christopher R. Cole, CFA, is the Founder & CIO of Artemis Capital Administration LP. Mr. Cole’s core focus is systematic, quantitative, and behavioral based mostly buying and selling of volatility and derivatives. His choice to kind a fund got here after reaching important proprietary returns throughout the 2008 monetary crash buying and selling volatility futures and choices (verified by impartial auditor). Cole’s volatility analysis is extremely influential in by-product and macro buying and selling circles and extensively quoted by the monetary press. His 2012 analysis paper entitled, “Volatility at World’s Finish” argued the fairness choices market was mis-pricing and hedging the incorrect tail (left versus proper). The paper was credited with re-pricing long-dated volatility, and named the most effective macro-economic thought items of the final decade. Mr. Cole is a frequent speaker at business conferences and within the media. He beforehand labored in capital markets at Merrill Lynch and structured over $10 billion in derivatives and debt transactions.