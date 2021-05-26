Episode #315: Warren Pies & Fernando Vidal, 3Fourteen Research, “I Think That The Next 40 Years Are Unlikely To Look Like The Last 40 Years” | Meb Faber Research
Friends: Warren Pies is the founding father of 3Fourteen Analysis. Previous to founding 3Fourteen Analysis, Warren led Ned Davis Analysis's Vitality and Commodity technique. In that position, he constructed the agency's commodity-related research, fashions, and distinctive indicators. His analysis combines proprietary basic, technical and macro indicators to establish main funding themes and market developments affecting capital markets. He earned each his Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctorate from the College of Florida. Warren is an Vitality Danger Skilled – Licensed by the International Affiliation of Danger Professionals.