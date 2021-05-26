Episode #315: Warren Pies & Fernando Vidal, 3Fourteen Research, “I Think That The Next 40 Years Are Unlikely To Look Like The Last 40 Years” | Meb Faber Research

Cancel
Episode #315: Warren Pies & Fernando Vidal, 3Fourteen Research, "I Think That The Next 40 Years Are Unlikely To Look Like The Last 40 Years"

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEpisode #315: Warren Pies & Fernando Vidal, 3Fourteen Analysis, “I Assume That The Subsequent 40 Years Are Unlikely To Look Like The Final 40 Years”. Friends: Warren Pies is the founding father of 3Fourteen Analysis. Previous to founding 3Fourteen Analysis, Warren led Ned Davis Analysis’s Vitality and Commodity technique. In that position, he constructed the agency’s commodity-related research, fashions, and distinctive indicators. His analysis combines proprietary basic, technical and macro indicators to establish main funding themes and market developments affecting capital markets. He earned each his Bachelor of Science and Juris Doctorate from the College of Florida. Warren is an Vitality Danger Skilled – Licensed by the International Affiliation of Danger Professionals.

Episode #318: Perth Tolle, Life + Liberty Indexes, “If I Was In Hong Kong Right Now, I Would Be Arrested, Definitely, For Doing This” | Meb Faber Research

Episode #318: Perth Tolle, Life + Liberty Indexes, “If I Was In Hong Kong Proper Now, I Would Be Arrested, Undoubtedly, For Doing This”. Visitor: Perth Tolle is the founding father of Life + Liberty Indexes. Previous to forming Life + Liberty Indexes, Perth was a non-public wealth advisor at Constancy Investments in Los Angeles and Houston. Previous to Constancy, Perth lived and labored in Beijing and Hong Kong, the place her observations led her to discover the connection between freedom and markets. Perth is a frequent speaker at funding {industry} occasions and gives commentary for varied monetary media together with Barron’s, Bloomberg, CNBC, Cheddar, and MarketWatch. Perth was named one of many Ten to Watch in 2020 by Wealth Administration Journal for her work on freedom investing.
Episode #317: Chris Cole, Artemis Capital Management, “You Want To Diversify Based On How Assets Perform In Different Market Regimes” | Meb Faber Research

Episode #317: Chris Cole, Artemis Capital Administration, “You Need To Diversify Based mostly On How Property Carry out In Totally different Market Regimes”. Visitor: Christopher R. Cole, CFA, is the Founder & CIO of Artemis Capital Administration LP. Mr. Cole’s core focus is systematic, quantitative, and behavioral based mostly buying and selling of volatility and derivatives. His choice to kind a fund got here after reaching important proprietary returns throughout the 2008 monetary crash buying and selling volatility futures and choices (verified by impartial auditor). Cole’s volatility analysis is extremely influential in by-product and macro buying and selling circles and extensively quoted by the monetary press. His 2012 analysis paper entitled, “Volatility at World’s Finish” argued the fairness choices market was mis-pricing and hedging the incorrect tail (left versus proper). The paper was credited with re-pricing long-dated volatility, and named the most effective macro-economic thought items of the final decade. Mr. Cole is a frequent speaker at business conferences and within the media. He beforehand labored in capital markets at Merrill Lynch and structured over $10 billion in derivatives and debt transactions.
