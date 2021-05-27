Cancel
FRENCH OPEN 2021: Federer returns; Nadal eyes Slam title 21

By HOWARD FENDRICH
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
Men to watch at the French Open, which starts Sunday in Paris:

___

NOVAK DJOKOVIC

Ranked: 1

Country: Serbia

Age: 34

2021 Match Record: 16-3 (Entering Belgrade tournament)

2021 Singles Titles: 1

Career Singles Titles: 82

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 18 — French Open (1: 2016), Australian Open (9: 2008, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2019, 2020, 2021), Wimbledon (5: 2011, 2014, 2015, 2018, 2019), U.S. Open (3: 2011, 2015, 2018)

Last 5 French Opens: 2020-Runner-Up, 2019-Lost in Semifinals, 2018-Lost in Semifinals, 2017-Lost in Quarterfinals, 2016-Won Championship

Aces: Hopes to surpass rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal for most Grand Slam titles in the history of men’s tennis. Just two behind them now. ... In March, broke Federer’s record for weeks at No. 1 in the ATP rankings. ... Has reached at least the quarterfinals at Roland Garros every year since 2010, including five finals.

Matchup to Watch For: Could face Federer in the quarterfinals, Nadal in the semifinals.

Words: “It can be very frustrating at times, because sometimes you just feel like maybe you can’t make a winner, you can’t make an easy point with your serve like you usually do on the other surfaces.” — Djokovic, about playing on clay.

FanDuel Sportsbook Title Odds: 41-10

___

RAFAEL NADAL

Ranked: 3

Country: Spain

2021 Match Record: 18-3

2021 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 88

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 20 — French Open (13: 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020), Australian Open (1: 2009), Wimbledon (2: 2008, 2010), U.S. Open (4: 2010, 2013, 2017, 2019)

Last 5 French Opens: 2020-W, 2019-W, 2018-W, 2017-W, 2016-3rd

Aces: Seeking men’s-record 21st Grand Slam singles title after tying Roger Federer’s mark of 20 by winning a 13th trophy at Roland Garros last October. ... 100-2 career record at the French Open, including 28 victories in a row. ... 62 of 88 career titles came on clay. ... Has won at least one ATP title in a record 18 consecutive seasons.

Matchup to Watch For: Could face 19-year-old Jannik Sinner of Italy in the fourth round, which would be a rematch from last year in Paris.

Words: “In terms of preparation for Roland Garros, I consider the job done.” — Nadal, after reaching the final in Rome.

FanDuel Sportsbook Title Odds: 87-100

___

DOMINIC THIEM

Ranked: 4

Country: Austria

Age: 27

2021 Match Record: 9-7

2021 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 17

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 1 — U.S. Open (2020)

Last 5 French Opens: 2020-QF, 2019-RU, 2018-RU, 2017-SF, 2016-SF

Aces: Just a 4-3 record on clay so far this season. ... Won his first Grand Slam trophy at the U.S. Open last year. ... A three-time major runner-up, including twice at Roland Garros.

Matchup to Watch For: First-round opponent is Pablo Andujar, who beat Roger Federer on red clay in Geneva in May.

Words: “I’m always going to be nervous. That’s how it’s going to be until the end of my career.” — Thiem.

FanDuel Sportsbook Title Odds: 10-1

___

STEFANOS TSITSIPAS

Ranked: 5

Country: Greece

Age: 22

2021 Match Record: 338

2021 Singles Titles: 2

Career Singles Titles: 7

Grand Slam Singles Titles: 0 — Best: SF, Australian Open (2019), French Open (2020)

Last 5 French Opens: 2020-SF, 2019-4th, 2018-2nd, 2017-1st , 2016-DNP

Aces: Pushed Djokovic to five sets in the semifinals at Roland Garros last year. ... 16-3 on clay in 2020, with three tournament final appearances. ... Leads ATP in wins this season.

Matchup to Watch For: Could face 17-year-old Carlos Alcaraz of Spain in the third round.

Words: “Clay is a surface that I love to play and explore my game. The French Open is a tournament that formed good memories last year. ... Coming back is going to make me feel the nostalgia.” — Tsitsipas.

FanDuel Sportsbook Title Odds: 11-2

___

ROGER FEDERER

Ranked: 8

Country: Switzerland

Age: 39

2021 Match Record: 1-2

2021 Singles Titles: 0

Career Singles Titles: 103

Grand Slam Singles Titles: Grand Slam Singles Titles: 20 — French Open (1: 2009), Australian Open (6: 2004, 2006, 2007, 2010, 2017, 2018), Wimbledon (8: 2003, 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009, 2012, 2017), U.S. Open (5: 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2008)

Last 5 French Opens: 2020-DNP, 2019-SF, 2018-DNP, 2017-DNP, 2016-DNP

Aces: Participating in his first Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 Australian Open. ... Has had two operations on his right knee. ... Missed four of the past five French Opens. ... His 1,243 match wins are the second most for a man in the professional era, trailing only Jimmy Connors’ 1,274.

Matchup to Watch For: Could face No. 30 seed Taylor Fritz of the U.S. in the third round.

Words: “I’m just realistic and I know I will not win the French — and whoever thought I would, or could, win it is wrong.” — Federer.

FanDuel Sportsbook Title Odds: 70-1

___

Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich

___

More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

