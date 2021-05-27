Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Herrera's hitting, arm helps Phillies beat Marlins 3-2

Posted by 
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32fyz2_0aDnwhTA00

Herrera’s hitting, arm helps Phillies beat Marlins 3-2

MIAMI (AP) —

Odubel Herrera tripled leading off the ninth inning and scored the tiebreaking run on Ronald Torreyes’ comebacker, giving the Philadelphia Phillies a 3-2 win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday for a four-game split.

Herrera doubled in the fourth inning, threw out a runner from center field and started the ninth against Yimi García (3-3) by driving a full-count fastball in front of the right field wall just over a leaping Garrett Cooper, who had pinch hit in the eighth.

Alec Bohm struck out, and Matt Joyce was intentionally walked.

With runners at the corners, Torreyes hit a one-hopper to García, who rather than throw home decided to spin and throw to second.

Torreyes beat second baseman Isan Díaz’s throw to first to avoid an inning-ending double play as Herrera, who briefly stopped off third when García fielded the ball, scored. The call on the close play at first was upheld in a video review.

“I have to keep helping the team and keep playing hard with fun,” said Herrera, who was 0 for 12 in the first three games of the series.

Miami manager Don Mattingly acknowledged Garcia didn’t have an easy decision on the comebacker, when he threw to second, trying for a double play, rather than throwing home to cut down Herrera.

“It looks like the throw was just a little off, and it caused Isan to be a little longer,” Mattingly said. “After it’s over, you’re like: Why didn’t we go home? We weren’t able to execute it perfectly.”

Cooper’s RBI single off José Alvarado (4-0) had tied the score in the eighth.

Hector Neris worked around a leadoff walk in the ninth for his ninth save in 11 chances, getting Jon Berti to ground into a game-ending double play.

Philadelphia won despite getting outhit 6-4.

Miami starter Pablo López, whose 13-inning scoreless streak was stopped by Hoskins’ homer, gave up two runs and four hits in seven innings.

Spencer Howard allowed one run, two hits and three walks in four-plus innings.

Philadelphia took a 2-0 lead in the fourth. Rhys Hoskins homered on a changeup after dodging a 95 mph fastball near his head. Herrera doubled and scored on Matt Joyce’s sacrifice fly.

“Any time you see something up there, it wakes you up a little bit,” Hoskins said of the close pitch. “Twelve o’clock is a little bit earlier than we’re used to. By that time I had no choice but to be awake. You get the adrenaline going a little bit more. I took some good pitches and finally got a pitch in the zone at the end and didn’t miss it.”

Ranger Suárez relieved with the bases loaded in the fifth and allowed Jesús Aguilar’s sacrifice fly to Herrera, who threw out Díaz trying to advance to third.

Suárez allowed one hit in three scoreless innings.

“He continues to impress and gave us three really good innings,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said. ”I wasn’t sure how long I had him today because I had him up yesterday.”

Miami infielder Jazz Chisholm sat out for the second consecutive game due to a sore right ankle. Miguel Rojas dislocated a finger in his left hand after he was picked off by catcher Rafael Marchan in the eighth. Rojas was replaced in the ninth.

Rojas is likely to go on the injured list and could be sidelined for a significant stretch. After the game, he didn’t accompany the team to Boston for a weekend series.

DEFENSE COMES THROUGH

In addition to Marchan’s pickoff throw and Herrera’s throw to third, left fielder Roman Quinn robbed Diaz of a base hit with a diving catch in the seventh.

“It’s nice to see us make plays,” Hoskins said. “It just kind of keeps the rhythm of the game. The pitcher’s able to stay in his rhythm and continue to make pitches.”

MATINEE SPECIALS

Philadelphia began a stretch of four afternoon road games that continues Saturday and Sunday at Tampa Bay and Monday at Cincinnati.

ROSTER MOVE

1B Lewin Díaz was recalled by Miami from Triple-A Jacksonville and went 0 for 4 with three strikeouts in his first big league appearance this season.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: OF Starling Marte (broken rib) played six innings and went 0 for 3 in his second rehab game at Jacksonville on Wednesday. ... RHP Nick Neidert (right biceps inflammation) was placed on the 10-day IL. Neidert started Wednesday’s game and allowed one run in four innings.

Phillies: RHP Zack Wheeler (4-2) starts Saturday’s series opener at Tampa Bay and LHP Ryan Yarbrough (2-3).

Marlins: RHP Cody Poteet (2-0, 1.06) is on the mound Friday at Boston and LHP Martín Pérez (2-2).

___

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

471K+
Followers
242K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Rojas
Person
Ronald Torreyes
Person
Jesús Aguilar
Person
Starling Marte
Person
Rhys Hoskins
Person
Yimi García
Person
Don Mattingly
Person
Alec Bohm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Double Play#Ap#The Philadelphia Phillies#The Miami Marlins#Trainer S Room#Tampa Bay#Triple A Jacksonville#Pitches#Lhp Ryan Yarbrough#Rhp Cody Poteet#Fielder Roman Quinn#Miami#Rhp Zack Wheeler#Cincinnati#Pinch#Plays#Boston
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
News Break
Baseball
News Break
Sports
News Break
MLB
Related
MLBchatsports.com

Chris Taylor Scratched Sunday vs. Marlins

Https://twitter.com/BlakeHarrisTBLA/status/1394018615691644928. The Dodgers entered the season with arguably the most depth in baseball, but that depth is being tested at the moment. The team is already playing without Cody Bellinger and Corey Seager, and now Chris Taylor has been scratched Sunday vs. the Marlins. Taylor was initially slated to play second base on Sunday, but he’s seen time at second, shortstop, and all three outfield positions this season. Sheldon Neuse will take over at second base on Sunday and bat seventh in the Dodgers’ lineup.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Phillies manager Joe Girardi and Jean Segura have confrontation in loss to Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The injury-depleted Philadelphia Phillies lost a game, another player and their temper. Television cameras showed a confrontation in the dugout between Phillies manager Joe Girardi and second baseman Jean Segura during Sunday’s 10-8 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays. Segura committed two errors. One miscue came...
MLBTitusville Herald

Milwaukee-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen doubles to left field. Brad Miller walks. Rhys Hoskins singles to right center field. Brad Miller to third. Andrew McCutchen scores. J.T. Realmuto walks. Rhys Hoskins to second. Didi Gregorius homers to right field. J.T. Realmuto scores. Rhys Hoskins scores. Brad Miller scores. Alec Bohm called out on strikes. Nick Maton strikes out swinging. Odubel Herrera called out on strikes.
MLBcbslocal.com

Dodgers Winning Streak Ends With 3-2 Loss Against Marlins

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer and then threw out Mookie Betts at the plate during a busy fifth inning Sunday, and the Miami Marlins hung on for a 3-2 victory in their series finale with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Pablo López gave up seven hits...
MLBnumberfire.com

Rhys Hoskins batting seventh for Phillies Sunday

Rhys Hoskins will start at first base for the Philadelphia Phillies in Sunday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Hoskins is back in the lineup after a game of rest. He'll play first base and bat seventh, while Brad Miller heads back to the bench. Hoskins has a $3,400 salary on...
MLB920espnnewjersey.com

Adam Haseley Will Return to the Phillies

When the Phillies opened the season, Adam Haseley was the team's starting center fielder. However, after nine games and 21 at bats, Haseley left the team for undisclosed personal reasons. A month to the day later, Haseley has returned. The Phillies should have some decisions to make. The team turned...
MLBfastphillysports.com

ODUBEL HERRERA’S 1ST HOMER IN 2 YEARS GOT THE PHILS GOING!

Odubel Herrera lined a Charlie Morton pitch over the right-center-field wall for a three-run homer in the first inning, his first jack in more than two years. “We’ve just seen better swings and his work in BP and the ball jumping off his bat, from gap to gap,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We felt like it was coming. That’s a big three-run homer tonight for him — and us.”
MLBMLB

Notes: Herrera's surge; Hoskins gets a day

Odúbel Herrera said he did not know if he hit a home run Friday night at Truist Park. He just knew he hit a ball hard to right-center field. So, instinctively, he flipped his bat. “That’s automatic,” Herrera said. “I hit the ball hard. I don’t know, I just threw...
MLBfederalbaseball.com

Washington Nationals drop third straight, 6-2 Philadelphia Phillies in D.C.

Bryce Harper homered in the first, taking Erick Fedde deep, and Rhys Hoskins (RBI single) and Andrew McCutchen (sac fly) drove in runs as the Philadelphia Phillies jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the series opener in Washington, D.C.’s Nationals Park, but Trea Turner hit a solo homer which chased Philly starter Chase Anderson in the sixth, and Kyle Schwarber (RBI single) drove in a run later in the sixth inning to get the home team within one, 3-2.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Rhys Hoskins: On bench Saturday

Hoskins will not start Saturday's game against Atlanta. Hoskins' power is as present as ever this season, as his eight homers tie him for ninth in the league. His plate discipline has been strangely absent, however, as his 33.6 percent strikeout rate and 6.6 percent walk rate are both far worse than his career 24.1 percent strikeout rate and 14.6 percent walk rate. Despite those shaky numbers, there's been no indication that his day off Saturday is anything other than a routine one. Brad Miller starts at first base in his absence.
MLBReading Eagle

Phillies Notebook: Girardi hoping Herrera's spark isn't just a flash

Joe Girardi wasn't about to declare his corrosive centerfield problem completely solved and smoothed over as yet, but watching Odubel Herrera round the bases in Atlanta Friday night seemed to offer at least a hint of a solution. Girardi, the Phillies manager who has gone to great lengths to keep...
MLBdodgersdigest.com

Marlins 3, Dodgers 2: The last few healthy guys struggle to score

— The Dodgers put two on against Pablo Lopez in the first, with singles by Max Muncy and Matt Beaty, but a fly out by Gavin Lux ended the early scoring threat. Thankfully the bottom of the order cashed in a few in the 2nd against Lopez, with Sheldon Neuse getting it started by smoking a ball to right-center for a double. Austin Barnes followed with a double of his own three pitches later, sending a changeup off the wall to score Neuse.
MLBsemoball.com

Phillies offense breaks out in 12-2 rout of Morton, Braves

ATLANTA (AP) -- Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer in Philadelphia's six-run first inning and the streaking Phillies beat Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves 12-2 on Friday night in their top-scoring game this season. Boosted by the return of Jean Segura and Bryce Harper from injuries, the Phillies set...
MLBSFGate

Philadelphia-Washington Runs

Phillies first. Andrew McCutchen called out on strikes. Jean Segura flies out to center field to Victor Robles. Bryce Harper homers to center field. J.T. Realmuto doubles to deep left field. Brad Miller strikes out swinging. 1 run, 2 hits, 0 errors, 1 left on. Phillies 1, Nationals 0. Phillies...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies will be forced to consider drastic defensive overhaul after 2021

Joe Girardi’s frustration with the Philadelphia Phillies defense – or lack thereof – boiled over on multiple occasions this past weekend, and for good reason. For as much talk as there has been about a dugout interaction (and the postgame response) between Girardi and Jean Segura Sunday, there’s a case to be made that Segura has been the team’s best defensive player in 2021 thus far.
MLBNBC Sports

Laureano Swings Big

The home run rate has remained steady at a pace of 5,618 home runs. We’re still waiting on the weather to meander from spring to summer temperatures. We’ve also experienced more injuries to top sluggers relative to the best pitchers. I expect this relationship to regress to normal in the coming month. Both weather and injury effects should lead to a quickening of the home run pace.
MLBjacksonprogress-argus.com

Phillies score 6 in first inning en route to rout of Braves

Odubel Herrera hit a three-run homer to highlight a six-run first inning and lift the visiting Philadelphia Phillies to a 12-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Friday. Herrera was 2-for-4 with a walk and four RBIs to help the Phillies post a season-high 16 hits and extend their winning streak to five games.
MLBAtlantic City Press

Phillies moving Hoskins, Segura around in lineup to generate offense

That’s the simple explanation for the change in the Philadelphia Phillies' batting order Sunday. Segura and Hoskins flip-flopped spots in the order for their night game in Atlanta against the Braves. Segura will bat seconds, and Hoskins will hit seventh. “I just don’t think you can ignore what Jean is...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Phillies walk their way to victory over Toronto

Friday night’s game at the spring training home of the Toronto Blue Jays looked to be another clunker for the Phillies offense. By the end of the fifth inning, the Phillies had already struck out nine times against a pitcher who has a career ERA over six against them. It seemed like they were missing every pitch thrown down the middle of the plate. They squandered two key opportunities to score runs.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: On base four times Tuesday

Herrera went 2-for-3 with two walks, two doubles and two runs scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Nationals. The 29-year-old seems to have found his rhythm at the plate. Herrera has gone 8-for-24 (.333) over the last eight games with one homer, four RBI and four runs as he solidifies his hold on the starting job in center field for the Phillies.