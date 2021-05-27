Cancel
Dow Jones Futures: Nvidia, Williams-Sonoma Headline Earnings Movers, Econ Data Looms; Ford Leading As Tesla Lags

Cover picture for the articleDow Jones futures turned increased early Thursday, whereas S&P 500 futures barely decrease as President Joe Biden reportedly proposed a $6 trillion federal price range for fiscal 2022. Nasdaq futures dipped forward of key financial information. X. The inventory market rally rose modestly Wednesday, led by techs and small caps,...

Stocksinvesting.com

5 Tech Stocks to Buy if the Market Crashes

With rising inflation, analysts are speculating that a stock market correction may be in the offing in the near term. Should that happen, we think it would be wise to bet on established tech stocks Apple (AAPL), Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), SAP (SAP), Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), and STMicroelectronics (STM) at lower valuations. The products and services these companies deliver are essential to the world and, hence, in the event of a broad market swoon, their stocks should rebound and deliver significant returns. Let’s discuss.While most tech stocks soared to unprecedented highs last year driven by investor exuberance, investors have been rotating out of tech stocks this year. This change in sentiment can be attributed to the reopening economy, which is motivating investors to seek undervalued cyclical stocks that have the potential to gain from the economic recovery at the expense of expensive tech stocks. Investors’ pessimism on tech stocks is evident in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLK) 6.5% gains so far this year compared to SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 12.4% returns.
MarketsCNBC

5 things to know before the stock market opens Tuesday

Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. June was set for a positive start on Wall Street. Dow futures led the way Tuesday, with an over 250-point gain, more than 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 broke two-week losing streaks with weekly gains around 1%. The Nasdaq jumped 2% last week for its first two-week winning streak since mid-April. The Nasdaq, however, bucked May's uptrend, dropping 1.5% and ending a six-month winning streak. Investors already have Friday's May employment report in their sights, as well as the June 15-16 meeting of Federal Reserve policymakers.
StocksCNBC

Dow rises 100 points on reopening enthusiasm, tech stock weakness caps gains

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose on Tuesday as enthusiasm about the economic reopening lifted travel and energy stocks. The Dow added nearly 100 points, or 0.25%. The S&P 500 traded flat as weakness in technology stocks offset gains made in energy, materials and financials. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed just 0.8% away from an all-time high.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

The Top 50 Robinhood Stocks in June

Volatility is always present in the stock market, but it's been especially prominent since February 2020. Though patience has, once again, paid off for investors, their gains have come after the benchmark S&P 500 lost 34% of its value in less than five weeks during the first quarter of 2020.
StocksNECN

Dow Futures Jump 180 Points, S&P 500 Approaches Record as June Begins

U.S. stock futures rallied on Tuesday as enthusiasm about the economic reopening gets set to lift the S&P 500 near a record. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 186 points, or 0.5%. The move implied an opening gain of about 194 points. S&P 500 futures gained 0.5%, putting the benchmark closer to its record. On Friday, the S&P 500 closed just 0.8% away from its intraday record.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Stock Market Rally Improves As S&P 500 Nears High, Breakouts Expand; Ford, GM, Tesla, Boeing, Nvidia In Focus

The stock market rally continued to advance, with the Dow Jones and S&P 500 nearing record highs while the Nasdaq and S&P 500 index. Numerous breakouts and other buying opportunities took place. Ford (F) surged on EV momentum, while General Motors (GM) said several plants will reopen as chip shortages wane, while Tesla (TSLA) removed radar from many new vehicles. Several other auto stocks moved into buy zones. Boeing (BA) and Airbus (EADSY) jet demand appears to be ramping up, fueling a big week for aerospace. Nvidia (NVDA) earnings crushed views while Exxon Mobil (XOM) and other Big Oil giants faced reversals over climate change.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today, Stocks Rise Ahead Of Biden Spending Plan; Ulta Beauty, Hibbett Sports, Salesforce.com Rally On Earnings

Stocks jumped Friday, as the market moved to wrap the final trading session of May on a positive note. April data showed inflation in check, although income numbers were unexpectedly weak. Investors awaited details on President Joe Biden's $6 trillion budget initiative. Ulta Beauty jumped on earnings news. Cricut led the IBD 50 list. And Salesforce.com dominated the Dow Jones today, as it rallied on a big earnings beat.
StocksBenzinga

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data

U.S. stock futures traded lower in early pre-market trade after the Nasdaq surged over 80 points in the previous session. Investors are awaiting earnings results from Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG), Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLTR), Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST), Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE: BBY), HP Inc (NYSE: HPQ) and Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DELL).
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Today Rallies, Stocks Open Mixed After GDP, Jobs Data; Ford, Boeing Rally; Best Buy Leads Retail Charge

The Dow industrial rallied in a mixed open Thursday, as tech stocks lagged while earnings news powered some strong early action. Earnings news sent Best Buy higher, while Williams-Sonoma, Burlington and Nvidia lost ground. Leaderboard stock Ford again surged after Wednesday's breakout. And Boeing charged to the head of the Dow Jones today, tacking toward a sixth-straight advance.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Leads Stock Market But Pares Gains As Biden, GOP Work On Infrastructure Plan

The Dow Jones Industrial Average sharply pared its gains midday Thursday, after rising nearly 300 points early on better-than-expected jobs data. The Dow Jones industrials rallied 0.4%, the S&P 500 rose 0.3% and the Nasdaq added 0.2% in the stock market today. Small caps tracked by the Russell 2000 outperformed, up 1%. Volume was higher on both major exchanges vs. the same time Wednesday.
StocksZacks.com

Nvidia Blockbuster Q1 Earnings Put These ETFs in Focus

NVDA - Free Report) reported blockbuster first-quarter fiscal 2022 results after market close yesterday, wherein it outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate on earnings and revenues. In fact, the company posted record revenues and profits, buoyed by demand for videogaming and cryptocurrency despite a broad-based shortage of semiconductors. The chipmaker also offered an upbeat guidance for the ongoing quarter.
StocksInvestor's Business Daily

Dow Jones Rallies As Bitcoin Jumps Above $40,000; Nvidia Earnings Due Late

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rallied 50 points after briefly reversing lower Wednesday, as Bitcoin briefly jumped back above $40,000. Pinduoduo turned lower despite strong earnings results, while Nvidia earnings are due late. Among the Dow Jones leaders, Apple (AAPL) rose 0.2% Wednesday, while Microsoft (MSFT) moved down 0.1% in...