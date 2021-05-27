Everything’s Coming Up Roses (And Peonies) For Courtney Sixx, Founder Of Bouquet Box

Flower arranging mental health benefits may not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think about the activity, but there are lots of mood-boosting perks to making bouquets. “It’s a way of calming your body, thoughts, or emotions by shifting attention away from them to something more pleasant,” says Aimee Daramus, PsyD, licensed clinical psychologist. “A lot of different forms of creativity can help to ground you, and flower arranging is a full sensory experience that can fill your mind and leave less room for anxiety.”