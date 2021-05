The Toyota Venza, a midsize SUV falling between the RAV4 and the Highlander in size, is now an exclusively hybrid vehicle after its resurrection. While the Toyota Venza has a lot going for it, there is also a major recall out for older 2009 through 2015 models that all owners need to be aware of. Around 360,000 Toyota Venza models have been recalled due to broken airbag wires. Here are all the details.