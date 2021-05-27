Cancel
The AlleyWatch Startup Daily Funding Report: 5/27/2021

By TheWealthRace
thewealthrace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARTA, the logistics and achievement supplier for collectibles and high-value items, has raised $4.5M in Seed funding from traders that embrace Gaingels, Flight Ventures, and Corazon Capital. Based by Adam Fields in 2015, ARTA has now raised a complete of $8.5M in reported fairness funding. Please be a part of...

thewealthrace.com
Alex Stone
Economydataversity.net

A Funding Guide for Data Startups

Click to learn more about author Devansh Sharma. According to research by HBR, venture capitalists (VCs) source deals based on the following pattern:. Leads through other VCs, colleagues, work acquaintances: 30%. Leads through referrals by other investors: 20%. Referrals from existing portfolio companies: 8%. Leads through cold emails: 10%. Leads...
Businesssiliconangle.com

Reports: Fintech startup Klarna could receive $40B+ valuation in new funding round

Klarna Bank AB is raising funding at a valuation of more than $40 billion, according to a series of new reports. The news was first reported by Business Insider early this morning. Three sources later told Reuters that the round could bring Klarna’s valuation closer to $50 billion than $40 billion, while CNBC cited a tipster as saying that SoftBank Corp.’s Vision Fund 2 is one of the participating investors. Klara is expected to raise less than $1 billion in the round.
Marketsaithority.com

HIVE Blockchain Becomes a Limited Partner in Alpha Sigma Capital Fund

HIVE Invested into Alpha Sigma Capital’s Flagship Multi-Strategy Fund Focused on Investing in Leading Blockchain Companies. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure announced the investment of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. into its flagship fund launched in January of 2020. The fund invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, and biotechnologies. Alpha Sigma Capital utilizes a rigorous fundamental research approach in determining value and managing risk. Under ASC’s Special Situations team, opportunities are examined from value-investing to distressed assets combined with deal structuring that includes mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, consolidation, and public offerings of both utility tokens and equities.
BusinessNew Haven Register

The Cyber Hut Release Industry Report on Cyber Security Startup Funding for 2020

The Cyber Hut have released their latest industry report, analysing cyber security startup funding during 2020 - available for purchase now. The Cyber Hut (http://www.thecyberhut.com) identified over $2.3 billion of venture funding was raised for seed and series A rounds by global cyber security startups during 2020. This was down from $2.6 billion in 2019.
New York City, NYAlleyWatch

The 12 Largest US Tech Startup Funding Rounds of May 2021

Armed with some data from our friends at CrunchBase, I broke down the largest US startup funding rounds from May 2021. I have included some additional information such as industry, company description, round type, founders, and total equity funding raised to further the analysis. Only all equity rounds were considered.
Economymystartupworld.com

Opontia raises $20M in seed funding

Opontia, a Dubai and Riyadh-based startup that acquires and grows e-commerce brands has raised $20M in seed funding, one of the largest seed rounds in the Middle East and Africa region. The seed round was led by Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Presight Capital, and Kingsway Capital with participation from...
Softwareinvesting.com

Hansen Technologies Ltd (HSN)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies Ltd HSN.AX :* HY PROFIT FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES AFTER TAX ATTRIBUTABLE $20.3 MILLION VERSUS $7.6 MILLION* HY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY... Aug 28 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies Ltd HSN.AX :* HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD - FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES $301.4 MILLION VERSUS $231.3 MILLION* HANSEN TECHNOLOGIES LTD -... May 19 (Reuters) - Hansen Technologies Ltd HSN.AX :* FY20 OPERATING REVENUES GUIDANCE BETWEEN $298 AND $300M* FY20 EBITDA GUIDANCE BETWEEN $75 AND $76M.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Blackstone to buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust for $6.7 billion - WSJ

(Reuters) -Investment firm Blackstone Group Inc will buy data center operator QTS Realty Trust Inc for about $6.7 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday. The buyout firm's infrastructure unit along with its non-traded real-estate investment trust will pay $78 per share for QTS, according to the report.(https://bit.ly/3ioXRxx) The...
EconomyInfoworld

Automating Inventory Management

A global provider of remanufactured printer parts, electronic asset lifecycle management and environmental solutions seeks to support their customers with high quality products and services. Beyond this, they are driven by a passion for teamwork, community, and embracing and driving change. Read this case study to learn how Insight’s Digital...
Businessai-cio.com

Locus Raises $50 Million in Funding Round Led by GIC

A supply chain services company called Locus has tapped into investor interest in the growing logistics sector, raising $50 million in a Series C funding round led by Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC. The startup delivers analytics on real-time tracking of goods and last-mile distribution through its deep machine learning...
Energy Industrybiofuelsdigest.com

Monolith Materials receives investments from SK Inc. and NextEra Energy Resources

In Nebraska, Monolith Materials, Inc., a leader in green hydrogen production, received new investments from a consortium of investors led by SK Inc. and includes NextEra Energy Resources, LLC and Perry Creek Capital, the latest in a series of recent growth announcements for Monolith as it garners additional support for its commercial-scale, clean hydrogen manufacturing technology.
Healthasiatechdaily.com

Indonesian digital health platform Alodokter nets fresh funding

Alodokter, a digital health platform in Indonesia backed by Golden Gate Ventures and SoftBank Ventures Asia, has raised additional funding to further finance its expansion and the development of new products, according to an announcement. Financial details were not disclosed. The funding round was co-anchored by MDI Ventures, a subsidiary...
Richland, WAbiofuelsdigest.com

On-Site Hydrogen Production Technology Accelerates to Market

In Washington, researchers at the U.S. Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory developed a new technology that generates hydrogen from conventional natural gas, or renewable natural gas made from biomass, that could be the next big thing to advance California’s Hydrogen Highway, fuel cell vehicles and trucks and to create other valuable products.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

FinTech Dave Going Public Via SPAC At $4 Billion Equity Value

Challenger bank startup Dave is partnering with special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III (VPCC), sponsored by Victory Park Capital (VPC), with an expected equity value of about $4 billion. “At Dave, we’re committed to improving the financial health of our members,” Jason Wilk, co-founder and CEO of...
MinoritiesPosted by
TheStreet

Black Innovation Capital, Supported By BDC Capital, Launches Fund To Support Black Entrepreneurs

Fund Manager, Lise Birikundavyi, is the first Black female to lead an institutionally-backed VC fund in Canada. TORONTO, June 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Today, Black Innovation Capital ( BIC) and BDC Capital announced the launch of the $10M Black Innovation Fund, with an initial close of $6.4M. The fund is focused on investing in Canadian pre-seed and seed stage technology companies founded by Black entrepreneurs. Other investors in the first close include RBC Ventures, Globalive Capital, and TELUS Ventures.
Marketsinvesting.com

2 ETFs To Invest In Fintech And Blockchain Technologies

Digitalization is having a substantial impact on the financial services industry. Therefore, financial technology (fintech) has been one of the most important investment themes of recent years. Research by Thomas Philippon of the New York University Stern School of Business highlights:. “FinTech covers digital innovations and technology-enabled business model innovations...
BusinessCision

AFRY acquires Numerola Oy in Finland - a leading provider of digital solutions in wind power

The acquisition strengthens AFRY’s position in digital solutions for clean energy. AFRY acquires Numerola Oy, a leading Finland-based provider of simulation services within wind power. The company provides digital wind condition modelling and analyses for all phases of the planning and development of wind power projects, for power grid storm damage control as well as for urban planning. Numerola also serves the industrial sector in their modelling and simulation needs. Through the acquisition, AFRY will be able to provide clients with extensive wind power services and the most advanced technologies in the market for demanding wind power projects.
Utah Statefranchising.com

With New Franchise Openings, Brightway Insurance Expands Into Utah

Brightway opens its first franchise in Utah and expands its footprint in Texas. Brady Quinn and Danny Gonzalez opened Brightway, The Quinn Agency in Salt Lake City, Utah. Stephen and Carter Buttram opened Brightway, The Buttram Family Agency in Houston, Texas. Biju Paul and Simi Augustine opened Brightway, The Prime...
SoftwareInfoworld

3 AI startups revolutionizing NLP

Natural language processing (NLP) has been a long-standing dream of computer scientists that dates back to the days of ELIZA and even to the fundamental foundations of computing itself (Turing Test, anybody?). NLP has undergone a dramatic revolution in the past few years, with the statistical methods of the past giving way to approaches based on deep learning, or neural networks.
Businessme-confidential.com

Opontia, e-commerce brands acquirer sews out $20m to secure other brands

Gulf-based E-commerce brands hunter, Opontia, has landed $20 million in seed round for the acquisition of new brands and the recruitment experts. The seed round was led by Raed Ventures, Global Founders Capital, Presight Capital and Kingsway Capital. The company operating in Dubai and Riyadh will use the funds to...