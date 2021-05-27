The AlleyWatch Startup Daily Funding Report: 5/27/2021

HIVE Invested into Alpha Sigma Capital’s Flagship Multi-Strategy Fund Focused on Investing in Leading Blockchain Companies. Alpha Sigma Capital (ASC), a pioneering digital asset fund focused on the blockchain economy and the shift to a decentralized Web3 infrastructure announced the investment of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. into its flagship fund launched in January of 2020. The fund invests in companies and decentralized projects that are leveraging blockchain technology to provide demonstrable change and efficiency in financial services, artificial intelligence, supply chain, and biotechnologies. Alpha Sigma Capital utilizes a rigorous fundamental research approach in determining value and managing risk. Under ASC’s Special Situations team, opportunities are examined from value-investing to distressed assets combined with deal structuring that includes mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, consolidation, and public offerings of both utility tokens and equities.