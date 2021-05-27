Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

EURUSD: Improving outlook with downside risks

By TheWealthRace
thewealthrace.com
 5 days ago

Central bankers proceed to do their finest to maintain tapering issues at bay, however whereas ECB’s de Cos added to the dovish voices out of the Eurozone this week, Bundesbank President Weidmann and centrist Government Board member Schnabel are resulting from communicate this afternoon and more likely to current a extra balanced view. A compromise for the June assembly might be a scaled again month-to-month buy goal inside an unchanged PEPP framework and total QE goal, which might successfully mirror the BoE’s motion. Towards that background the air for Eurozone bonds in addition to shares could also be getting thinner at these ranges as markets look to US knowledge releases. GER30 and UK100 are down -0.3% and -0.1% respectively.

thewealthrace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Us Inflation#Bp#Outlook#Inflation Rates#Market Rates#Us Inflation#Short Term Interest Rates#De Cos#Bundesbank#Government Board#Pepp#Qe#Covid#Treasury#Zirp#Cme#Fedwatch Instrument#Ema#Rsi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Currencies
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Euro
Related
Businesspoundsterlinglive.com

Pound-Canadian Dollar Week Ahead Forecast: Volatile Range in Play with Downside Risk

Bank transfer rates (indicative guide): 1.6457-1.6576. Money transfer specialist rates (indicative): 1.6668-1.6930. More information on securing specialist rates, here. The Pound-to-Canadian Dollar exchange rate tumbled at the opening of a holiday-shortened week and was slipping into the lower half of a month-long range where directional risk could turn higher over the coming days as the Loonie navigates GDP and job data.
Businessinvesting.com

Investors Await Fed Speakers, Eurozone CPIs and Canada’s GDP

European equities slid yesterday, with market sentiment improving somewhat today, during the Asian session. The UK and US markets remained closed yesterday due to holidays. Today, market participants may pay extra attention to Fed speakers, especially after the core PCE index, the Fed’s favorite inflation metric, surged on Friday, as well as to Eurozone’s inflation data.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EUR/USD Outlook: Euro Extends Sideways Mode

The Euro remains in directionless mode for the third consecutive day after a pullback from a new multi-week high (1.2266) reached the minimum correction level at 1.2133 (Fibo 23.6% of 1.1704/1.2266) but was strongly rejected here. Near-term action is so far failing to benefit from bullish signal on Friday’s hammer...
BusinessFXStreet.com

EUR/GBP consolidates below 0.8600 ahead of German CPI, risk-on sentiment

EUR/GBP remained unchanged virtually in the initial European trading hours. Upbeat economic data, rate hike expectations lift the demand for the cable. ECB signals delayed rate hike hurting the sentiment around the euro. The EUR/GBP price remained subdued on the first trading day of the week ahead of the German...
Marketslivebitcoinnews.com

Ripple Price Analysis: Risk of More Downsides Below $0.8

Ripple price is struggling to climb above the $0.95 and $1.05 resistance levels against the US dollar. The price is now trading well below $1.00 and the 55 simple moving average (4-hours). There is a key declining channel forming with resistance near the $0.9240 on the 4-hours chart of the...
BusinessDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: XAU/USD Advance at Critical Juncture

The precious metal continues its bullish rise amid inflation concerns. Gold remains overbought, opening the door to a slow-down or retracement. Fed policy stance, DXY, and real yields continue to drive the precious metal. Gold Continues to Shine as Inflation Concerns Mount. Commodities remain a hot topic in 2021 as...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil prices climb on improving demand outlook

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed in early Asian trade on Monday, underpinned by the bright outlook for fuel demand growth in the next quarter, while investors looked ahead to the OPEC+ meeting this week to see how producers will respond. Brent crude futures for August rose 50 cents, or 0.7%,...
BusinessDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow, Euro, Dollar, Oil, Bitcoin, RBA Decision, NFPs

Markets were rather uneventful last week with volatility cooling off as we head into the lull of summer. The ‘sell in May and go away’ anomaly held true for the first couple weeks of the month, but lack of follow-through has since led to a recovery in market sentiment and rebound by risk assets over the last few trading sessions. Perhaps this corresponds with simmering inflation fears and lower bond yields.
AustraliaFXStreet.com

RBNZ Gov. Orr: Downside risks to the economy have lessened

Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Governor Adrian Orr said he sees reduced downside risks to the economy while speaking in a Bloomberg TV interview early Friday. Despite Orr’s upbeat take on the economy, NZD/USD is bearing the brunt of the renewed US dollar demand across the board, as the focus shifts to the Core PCE Price Index.
Businessactionforex.com

Yen Selling Takes Off, More Downside for Today

Yen’s selling took off overnight, following rebound in treasury yields. Weakness is somewhat solidified in Asian session, together with the strong rebound in Nikkei. With some technical levels broken, Yen’s decline could extend before weekly close, and it’d likely end as the worst performing one. As for the week, Canadian Dollar is currently the second worst performing, while Kiwi and Sterling are the best.
Currenciesactionforex.com

EURUSD Data Driven

The euro currency is trading towards the 1.2200 level against the US dollar, ahead of the release of key GDP and inflation data from the United States economy later today. If growth and GDP data come in stronger then market expected then the EURUSD could fall towards the 1.2100 level. Weaker than expected data from the US and the EURUSD pair could rally towards the 1.2300 area.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Dom and downside momentum set to send sterling lower

GBP/USD has been unable to rise despite Fed-related dollar weakness. Former Downing 10 adviser Dominic Cummings' testimony adds to Brexit woes and rising UK cases. Wednesday's four-hour chart is showing that bears are gaining ground. "Sword of Domocles" – is how some have been describing the upcoming testimony of Dominic...
BusinessFXStreet.com

Risk sentiment improves as inflation fears ease

Asian markets are flashing green on Tuesday while US futures are rising after technology shares led gains on Wall Street overnight. As a chorus of Fed officials reiterated that the recent pickup in inflation would be transitory, investor fears were soothed about rising prices forcing higher interest rates. US equity bulls rejoiced on this development, encouraging buying in expensive growth stocks in sectors such as technology.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Near-term risk is skewed to the downside

US Federal Reserve officials hint on tightening discussions amid heating inflation. Markit May PMIs showed a notable improvement in the European services sector. EUR/USD could fall in the near term, has a critical support level at 1.2110. The EUR/USD pair closed the week with modest gains at 1.2180. The dollar...
Worldspglobal.com

Japan's megabanks facing rising domestic credit risk, cautious margin outlook

Japanese megabanks are facing weakening credit quality of domestic borrowers, in addition to lingering default risk of their overseas operations, after reporting the highest nonperforming loan ratios in more than three years for the March-end quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., or MUFG, which derives more income from lending outside...