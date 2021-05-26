Excitement over ETH 2.0; Major Developments could Drive Ecosystem Forward – Blockchain News, Opinion, TV and Jobs

The world is changing all the time. New ideas are entering the market, old concepts are getting refurbished or completely reformed. Globalization has a huge impact on each and every one of us. The stock markets are changing, new currencies are occuring, a global pandemic has a firm grip on the entire humanity causing restrictions and heavy measures by the governments, powers are shifting, some people got incredibly rich, others struggle to survive. One thing we all can agree on is that we definitely live in a fast world.