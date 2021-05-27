newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Motorsports

BRODY ROA COMES FROM LAST PLACE TO WIN THE 70th SALUTE TO INDY AT PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY

tjslideways.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Cypress, CA, May 26, 2021) Thirty-three years ago this coming October, Kirk Gibson hit one of the most famous home runs in World Series history at Dodger Stadium. The blast prompted Hall of Fame announcer Vin Scully to say, “In a year that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened.” If Scully had been at Perris Auto Speedway last Saturday night and seen the predicament Brody Roa was in at the 70th Salute To Indy, he may have quipped, “In a main event that has been so improbable, the impossible has happened,” as the Garden Grove, California racer came from dead last to win the 30-lap main event.

tjslideways.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vin Scully
Person
Kirk Gibson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race Cars#Speedway Motorsports#Race Car Driver#Car Racing#Auto Racing#Dodger Stadium#Hall Of Fame#Perris Auto Speedway#Perris Auto Speedway#E M I#Racer Radio Show#Bakersfield Speedway#Marina Pools#Burris Racing#Usac Southwest#Fastenal#Coopers Propane#Total Lubricants#Tjm Oilfield Distribution#Sander Engineering
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Motorsportsspeedwaymedia.com

Erik Jones Finishes in the 22nd-place at the Dover International Speedway

Erik Jones and the No. 43 Medallion Bank Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE team finished in the 22nd-place in the NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Drydene 400 at the Dover (Del.) International Speedway on Sunday, May 16. The lineup for the 400-lap event was determined by using NASCAR’s competition-based formula, which takes...
Motorsportstjslideways.com

Smith Slides to Skagit Speedway Win

ALGER, Wash. (May 15, 2021) — Sundrenched Skagit Speedway saw four classes in action on Saturday night, and it was Cam Smith thrilling the crowd with a late race slidejob to take the win in the Budweiser 360 Sprints. Joining Smith as winners on the night were Nick Evans, Adam Holtrop and Mike Macpherson.
Motorsportstopgear.com

Classic motorsport moment: Wheldon’s last-gasp Indy 500 win

Motorsport has always brought us highs and lows, but rarely are they as extreme as the final few moments of the Indy 500 in 2011; the 100th anniversary of the fabled race. The drama centred around rookie JR Hildebrand, who - in his first appearance in the event, driving for Panther Racing - looked set to make a daring, fuel-saving strategy stick as more experienced rivals were forced to give up the chase one by one.
Motorsportsracer.com

Malukas regains Indy Lights points lead with Indy win

David Malukas moved back atop the Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires point standings with his third victory of the young season for HMD Motorsports. The teenager had to work hard for his laurels, though, as a late challenge from Toby Sowery (Juncos Racing) ended with the pair separated by just 0.0283s at the checkered flag on the Indianapolis Grand Prix road course. Alex Peroni (Carlin) and Kyle Kirkwood (Andretti Autosport) also were in close contention at the end of a thrilling 35-lap race.
Charleston, ILstlracing.com

Kofoid Captured Victory from the Tail at Charleston Speedway

Charleston, IL. (05/21/2021) Michael “Buddy” Kofoid made the trip to victory lane at Charleston Speedway after overcoming tagging the tail early in the 30-lap race after he spun. Kofoid earned his fifth victory on the 2021 season which brings him to twelve career victories with the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League.
MotorsportsFree Lance-Star

Matthews wins twice at Dominion Speedway

Ryan Matthews swept the 60-lap Truckin’ Thunder Virginia Racer Late Model division races Saturday at Dominion Raceway, making him the only winner in the class this season. Matthews picked up his fourth consecutive win on the season after edging Robert Bruce for the pole. He started sixth after the invert, but thanks to several cautions—one of which Mathews was almost involved in—he took the lead after 22 laps and drove away. Cameron Burke was second and Eddie Slagle third.
Motorsportstjslideways.com

Cole Duncan Wins OVSCA Feature at Atomic Speedway

CHILLCOTHE, Ohio (May 15, 2021) — Cole Duncan won the Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association feature Saturday at Atomic Speedway. Brandon Wimmer, Kory Crabtree, Cale Stinson, and Jake Hesson rounded out the top five. Ohio Valley Sprint Car Association. Atomic Speedway. Chillicothe, Ohio. Feature:. 1. 22-Cole Duncan. 2. A79-Brandon Wimmer.
Indianapolis, INwcn247.com

Sato set for overdue celebration of last year's Indy 500 win

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Takuma Sato will finally be honored at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for winning last season's race. Sato won the delayed race held in August without fans and inside a mostly empty Indianapolis Motor Speedway because of the pandemic. Sato will be singled out for his feat before Sunday’s race during driver introductions. He will also take part in a special race day interview in front of the fans. He starts 15th on Sunday driving for Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing. He is trying to become the sixth driver to win consecutive Indianapolis 500s.
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Off Road Speedway wins come in a variety of ways

Saturday night’s winners at Off Road Speedway got to the finish line first in a variety of ways. For example, racing fans watching the IMCA Hobby Stocks “A” feature saw what appeared to be race winner Jason Wilkinson moving both higher and lower on the track--evidently blocking the path of the car trailing him, which was driven by Norfolk’s Lance Mielke, during the final few laps. But that was not the case.
Motorsportstjslideways.com

Hamilton Wins Drivers Dual at Skagit Speedway

ALGER, Wash. (May 22, 2021) – A drivers dual through slower traffic thrilled the crowd at Skagit Speedway on Saturday night. As the dust settled, it was Greg Hamilton taking the win in the 360 division, with Justin Youngquist becoming the first repeat winner of the year in the Sportsman Sprints and BJ Wild running away with the Modified main.
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Satterlee wins Frank Sagi Tribute at Hagerstown Speedway

Gregg Satterlee drove to his first win of the season in the 30-lap Frank Sagi Tribute at Hagerstown Speedway on Sunday night. The win for Satterlee, worth $3500, came in his familiar Rocket No.22 and was the 10th of his career at the venerable half-mile oval. Satterlee, of Indiana, Pa.,...
Hagerstown, MDheraldmailmedia.com

Grube wins IMCA series race at Hagerstown Speedway

Dave Grube took the checkered flag in Hagerstown Speedway's first IMCA Sprint Car Series race of the season Saturday night. Grube took the early lead and almost gave it away when he jumped the cushion on Lap 9. Brad Mellott fought hard trying to take the lead, but could not pass Grube in the final laps.
Perry, IAraccoonvalleyradio.com

Perry’s Tunick Places 20th in State 400M

Perry senior Kennedy Tunick placed 20th Thursday in the class 4A girls state championship 400 meters. Tunick raced in a time of 1:03.17 to earn the 20th place nod. Tunick was Perry’s lone representative at this weekend’s state track and field championships in Des Moines.