Chadwick Boseman’s Alma Mater Renames College Of Fine Arts After Him
The university renamed the College of Fine Arts after late actor and alum, Chadwick Boseman. In August, the world mourned the loss of award-winning actor, Chadwick Boseman. And since, the Black Panther star has been honored and memorialized in many ways, from a stunning mural at Disneyland showing Boseman as King T’Challa doing a Wakanda salute next to a young boy wearing a Black Panther mask, to a new Marvel Studios opening in Black Panther on Disney+. Now, Boseman’s being honored at his own alma mater, Howard University, which renamed its College of Fine Arts after him.www.scarymommy.com