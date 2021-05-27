Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Inspire Trust With Robust, Well-Tested AI-Infused Applications

By TheWealthRace
thewealthrace.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSoftware program takes half in virtually all the pieces we do, and sure, we do belief that it really works! OK, generally it fails and it drives us nuts, however normally, it does what we anticipate it to do. How have we realized to belief that software program works? By means of constructive experiences with software program that meets our expectations. And well-tested software program avoids destroying buyer expertise, since prospects by no means see the bugs — they get recognized and stuck earlier within the growth course of. Thanks to check automation in its steady supply course of, Intesa Sanpaolo captured 700 bugs because it launched new options of its flagship cell software into manufacturing all through the final 12 months. Thus, take a look at automation is important to any fashionable software supply course of.

thewealthrace.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Testing#Ai#Software Automation#Enterprise Software#Security Software#Cybersecurity#Mlops#Ai Infused Software#Ai Infused Purposes#Buyer Expertise#Means#Constructive Experiences#Belief Ai#Dangerous Experiences#Enterprises#Shedding Belief#Clever Habits#Devops#Supply#Strategic Resolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Technology
News Break
Computers
News Break
Software
Related
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

Analysis and Applications of Class-wise Robustness in Adversarial Training

Adversarial training is one of the most effective approaches to improve model robustness against adversarial examples. However, previous works mainly focus on the overall robustness of the model, and the in-depth analysis on the role of each class involved in adversarial training is still missing. In this paper, we propose to analyze the class-wise robustness in adversarial training. First, we provide a detailed diagnosis of adversarial training on six benchmark datasets, i.e., MNIST, CIFAR-10, CIFAR-100, SVHN, STL-10 and ImageNet. Surprisingly, we find that there are remarkable robustness discrepancies among classes, leading to unbalance/unfair class-wise robustness in the robust models. Furthermore, we keep investigating the relations between classes and find that the unbalanced class-wise robustness is pretty consistent among different attack and defense methods. Moreover, we observe that the stronger attack methods in adversarial learning achieve performance improvement mainly from a more successful attack on the vulnerable classes (i.e., classes with less robustness). Inspired by these interesting findings, we design a simple but effective attack method based on the traditional PGD attack, named Temperature-PGD attack, which proposes to enlarge the robustness disparity among classes with a temperature factor on the confidence distribution of each image. Experiments demonstrate our method can achieve a higher attack rate than the PGD attack. Furthermore, from the defense perspective, we also make some modifications in the training and inference phases to improve the robustness of the most vulnerable class, so as to mitigate the large difference in class-wise robustness. We believe our work can contribute to a more comprehensive understanding of adversarial training as well as rethinking the class-wise properties in robust models.
Coding & Programmingarxiv.org

HDXplore: Automated Blackbox Testing of Brain-Inspired Hyperdimensional Computing

Inspired by the way human brain works, the emerging hyperdimensional computing (HDC) is getting more and more attention. HDC is an emerging computing scheme based on the working mechanism of brain that computes with deep and abstract patterns of neural activity instead of actual numbers. Compared with traditional ML algorithms such as DNN, HDC is more memory-centric, granting it advantages such as relatively smaller model size, less computation cost, and one-shot learning, making it a promising candidate in low-cost computing platforms. However, the robustness of HDC models have not been systematically studied. In this paper, we systematically expose the unexpected or incorrect behaviors of HDC models by developing HDXplore, a blackbox differential testing-based framework. We leverage multiple HDC models with similar functionality as cross-referencing oracles to avoid manual checking or labeling the original input. We also propose different perturbation mechanisms in HDXplore. HDXplore automatically finds thousands of incorrect corner case behaviors of the HDC model. We propose two retraining mechanisms and using the corner cases generated by HDXplore to retrain the HDC model, we can improve the model accuracy by up to 9%.
Carsbusinessalabama.com

Applications are open for Innovation Test Track Competition

The 2021 Southern Automotive Conference will feature a pitch competition (Innovation test track competition), providing companies with a new technology, innovative product or service valuable to the auto industry with the opportunity to earn a cash award and exposure to both investors and decision makers with automotive companies throughout the Southeast. To participate in the…
Softwaregeekwire.com

Data for AI: ‘AI in Finance: Impact, Applications & Adoption’ with Sravan Kasarla, CDO of Thrivent

This month’s featured presenter is Sravan Kasarla, Chief Data Officer at Thrivent. For many years companies in the financial services industry have been at the forefront of using technology to help with many operations and processes. In this interactive presentation Sravan Kasarla, Chief Data Officer (CDO) of Thrivent Financial will discuss how AI is currently being applied in financial services, where the financial services industry rates in their adoption of AI compared to other industries, as well as how can companies create a responsive business especially from an AI perspective.
Engineeringdesign-reuse.com

Mirabilis Design and E-Elements Technology team up to provide concept-to-implementation design flow for AI applications

— Mirabilis Design, leader in system simulation, joins forces with E-Elements, a leading service provider in system design, to create a breakthrough design solution that drastically reduces the turnaround time of AI software development for the medical, robotics, and autonomous driving industries. The joint solution utilizes ARM-based embedded systems as...
Internetallnetarticles.com

Benefits of Web Application Testing

It is estimated that by 2040 95% of the shopping would be online. The other interesting facts are that during the pandemic years right from 2020, online shopping surged like anything. Well all the above facts speak volumes about the importance of online business over offline. Today almost 90% of brands have their online presence in the form of websites or mobile applications and yet there are a lot of businesses which currently do not have a website but aspire to have one. The reason why businesses opt for websites is because online reach is much better than offline. A website can not only bring huge traffic but also increase the conversion and retention rate. This is possible if your website has great user experience, has high functional speed, all the website elements function correctly etc. So overall the customer must have a seamless and great user experience while accessing your website. Hence, all the brands are looking for a solution that enhances the user experience of a website, here web application testing comes into picture. The web application testing is a must to remove innumerable bugs from the website, decreasing the loading time, enhancing the quality of the website etc. So overall web application testing enhances the overall user experience of a website. In this blog we will discuss the benefits of web application testing in detail.
Technologymlo-online.com

BD leverages AI in microbiology urine testing

BD announced the U.S. launch of a urine culture application for use with the BD Kiestra lab automation incubation and imaging system, according to a news release from the company. Designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and leveraging BD BBL plated media, the application uses digital imaging and software algorithms to...
Technologybiometricupdate.com

NIST kicks off public discussion about creating trust in AI

A U.S. federal agency is going back to basics to address AI’s fundamental weakness: It is distrusted by most of the public. The National Institute of Standards and Technology — the same organization that raised waves last year with its bias rankings for face biometrics software — has published a draft document designed to spur discussion about engendering trust in systems.
lbmjournal.com

Tested and Trusted Performance: Homasote® 440 SoundBarrier® Distributed by Weyerhaeuser

This content is made possible by our sponsors. Click here to add your content. Did you know that Homasote® 440 SoundBarrier® can be used for floors as an alternative to liquid-applied gypsum? And because it’s an alternative, it creates potentially more revenue streams for you, the dealer, to fill a key need for both residential and commercial projects. Here’s what to know:
Technologymining-technology.com

Chatbots: AI tech can be useful in real-world business applications right now

Chatbots are one of the main real-world business implementations of artificial intelligence (AI) software today, with companies all over the world using them to reduce the need for expensive human interaction with customers. As such, chatbot tech may seem to be a very modern phenomenon, and its widespread use is indeed quite recent. But in fact, chatbots have been around for a very long time.
Businessthefastmode.com

AI Chipmaker Hailo, Lanner Partner to Support AI Applications at the Edge

Leading AI chipmaker Hailo on Tuesday announced its partnership with Lanner Electronics to launch groundbreaking AI inference solutions for real-time computer vision at the edge. Hailo has combined its Hailo-8 AI acceleration module with Lanner’s edge computing boxes to create high-performance, compact devices to support the demands of emerging AI...
Healthhpnonline.com

BD’s AI-based urine culture application to help improve lab efficiency

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD) announced the U.S. launch of a Urine Culture Application for use with the BD Kiestra lab automation incubation and imaging system that can transform the way microbiology labs approach urine culture analysis. Designed using artificial intelligence (AI) and leveraging the BD BBL plated media, the...
SoftwareItproportal

Using AI and RPA powered testing to innovate in workforce management

When it comes to workforce management, artificial intelligence (AI) is a tool already routinely deployed across all types of businesses, in a wide variety of industries. Whether in the form of powerful algorithms that claim to sift easily through CVs, automated scheduling of rotas or even forecasting tools that attest to predict staffing levels, AI tools and technologies now boast a dizzying array of capabilities.
SoftwareLumia UK

Harness the power of data and AI in your applications with Azure

Over the past year, it’s become clear that businesses navigating these unprecedented times require a new level of agility. Core to this agility is achieving a level of software development excellence that was once thought unimaginable. When it comes to empowering all developers with limitless scale, choice, and possibilities, Microsoft Azure has their back.
Softwarevoonze.com

Microsoft is testing an AI-based chatbot on Bing

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. Microsoft wants to boost its search engine with a new dynamic that will make it easier for users to carry out their searches. And for this, it is developing a new element that will be integrated into Bing...
Softwaremarketingaiinstitute.com

5 AI Applications Marketers Can Use Right Now

Smart marketers are already making great use of enterprise AI applications and machine learning in marketing. But how?. As quickly as it's being adopted, artificial intelligence still proves challenging for many. The potential for artificial intelligence to revolutionize your business is there, if you can figure out how to tap into it in the way that makes the most sense for your employees, stakeholders, and customers.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do we decide whether or not to trust AI systems?

Every time you speak to a virtual assistant on your smartphone, you are talking to an artificial intelligence — an AI that can, for example, learn your taste in music and make song recommendations that improve based on your interactions. However, AI also assists us with more risk-fraught activities, such as helping doctors diagnose cancer. These are two very different scenarios, but the same issue permeates both: How do we humans decide whether or not to trust a machine’s recommendations?