Bowling Green, OH

Sam B’s & Beckett’s trading places in downtown BG

By David Dupont
bgindependentmedia.org
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of history is involved when SamB’s moves back down to 146 N. Main and Beckett’s will move to 163 S. Main St. Both will keep their names and cuisine. The history dates back to 1972 when Jim Ferrell opened the first Sam Bs. Selling “Sam B’s sandwich of the absurd” out of a spot on East Wooster at a time when a submarine sandwich was a novelty in BG. He opened SamB’s at the North Main location in 1988, and eventually moving it to South Main Street into the former Kauffman’s. Ferrell had purchased Kaufman’s in 1997 from the Kaufman family.

bgindependentmedia.org
