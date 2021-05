Shares of the Nutanix, Inc. (NTNX) stock were gloomy today on May 27, 2021, after recording a rise of 2.10% at previous closing in response to the announcement of third-quarter 2021 financial results. NTNX stock price saw a downtrend of 0.32% to drop at $31.52 a share at the time of this writing. Let’s deep dive to explore more of it.