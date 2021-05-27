Cancel
Agriculture

NMDA to host export training seminar for New Mexico agriculturalists

 18 days ago

Las Cruces, NM (KKOB) –The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will host its next iteration in a series of export training seminars at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The seminar will feature presenters Randy Trask, President of the New Mexico International Trade Alliance; Marco Albarrán, CEO of Latin American trade consultant Imalinx; and Jörg van Wershofen of the European Union consultant group TradeScope. The seminars are designed to educate New Mexico agriculture and food companies about the opportunities in foreign markets.

