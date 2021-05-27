NMDA to host export training seminar for New Mexico agriculturalists
Las Cruces, NM (KKOB) –The New Mexico Department of Agriculture (NMDA) will host its next iteration in a series of export training seminars at 2 p.m. Thursday, June 17. The seminar will feature presenters Randy Trask, President of the New Mexico International Trade Alliance; Marco Albarrán, CEO of Latin American trade consultant Imalinx; and Jörg van Wershofen of the European Union consultant group TradeScope. The seminars are designed to educate New Mexico agriculture and food companies about the opportunities in foreign markets.