Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

‘Jersey Shore’ Star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino & Wife Lauren Pesce Welcome Baby Boy

By Emily Selleck
Posted by 
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bolIb_0aDnvQRu00

Congratulations are in order for Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Pesce, who has given birth to their baby boy!

And baby makes three! Jersey Shore star Mike ‘The Situation’ Sorrentino, 38, is officially a dad! The reality TV icon welcomed a baby boy with his wife of two years, Lauren Pesce, 35. The couple revealed the happy news in a sweet social media post May 27, alongside a photo of little Romeo Reign Sorrentino. Take a look below!

Lauren and Mike, who said their ‘I do’s in 2018, first announced that they were expecting a little bundle of joy on November 24, in an adorable Instagram photo. “Baby Sorrentino May 2021,” the message read. The college sweethearts couldn’t be more in love, and have been through both ups and downs in their relationship. Lauren suffered a miscarriage in November 2019, roughly seven weeks into her pregnancy. It came just a couple of months after Mike was released from prison after serving an eight-month sentence for tax evasion.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4curl0_0aDnvQRu00

Despite their past challenges, the pair are looking to the future, and revealed the sex of their baby with an adorable reveal party. Back in December 2020, the couple posed next to a Christmas tree before Mike and Lauren pulled the lever for the lights to flash either pink — for a girl — or blue — for a boy! The result: the pair revealed they were adding a son to their family!

“Gym Tan We’re having a Baby Boy,” Mike wrote on Instagram, making a Jersey Shore reference, which recalled the mantra Mike would live by while living on the shore — “Gym, Tan, Laundry!” He continued, “My parents were waiting to see if they could host my first party for the reveal but because of the C word, they decided to be safe, most especially for me and host it virtually,” Mike explained, noting the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Please share all your baby boy advice & favorite places to shop for cute baby clothes as my Mama cannot wait to shop for me! Mama & Daddy are thrilled and Mama is about to start full on nursery planning! See you guys next week.”

View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jersey Shore#Reality Tv#Star#Joy#Jersey Shore#Cute Baby Clothes#Love#Congratulations#Happy News#Reality Tv#Nursery Planning#November#Prison
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
RelationshipsPosted by
HollywoodLife

‘Jersey Shore’s Angelina Says Roommates ‘Came Through’ For Her Amidst Marital Issues

As Angelina Pivarnick deals with issues in her personal life on the upcoming season of ‘Jersey Shore,’ she says she leaned on her roommates to get through it. Angelina Pivarnick may have made up with Deena Cortese and Jenni “JWoww” Farley on the last season of Jersey Shore, but her life is far from drama-free going into the next family vacation. “I had a couple of things going on in my personal life that were kind of still lingering before I went on this vacation,” Angelina explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “So you’ll see that play out on the show.”
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Ariana Grande Debuts Diamond Wedding Band As She Performs With The Weeknd At iHeartRadio Awards

In her first appearance since marrying Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande delivered an incredible performance alongside The Weeknd. The pop star even showed off her whistle register!. Ariana Grande, 27, delivered in her first performance since her ultra-private wedding to Dalton Gomez, 25! The “thank u, next” singer took the iHeartRadio stage on Thursday, May 27 alongside The Weeknd, 31, and debuted a super simple diamond pavé wedding band from Solow & Co. The two superstars totally killed their remix “Save Your Tears” (the original version of the track was part of the Canadian singer’s 2020 album After Hours). “Met you once under a Pisces moon/I kept my distance ’cause I know that you/Don’t like when I’m with nobody else,” Ariana sang on stage, at one point, bring out her insane whistle register that gave us all the Mariah Carey vibes!
Celebritiescalifornianewstimes.com

Mike Sorrentino Welcomes a Son! See the Perfect Pics!

Jersey Shore fans, we have a situation. Or, more specifically, we are making ourselves a cute, adorable, entirely new situation. On Wednesday, May 26th, Lauren Sorrentino gave birth to her and Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino’s first child. The couple shared the blessed news that their son had arrived a day...
TV & Videoscartermatt.com

Jersey Shore Family Vacation star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi lands a new show

Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi just returned to Jersey Shore Family Vacation, and she’s now returning to MTV for another new project. According to a new report from Deadline, the reality star is set to be the host of Messyness, yet another spin-off to the super-popular Ridiculousness that the network puts on the air about a million different times a day. What makes Messyness stands out (beyond the apparent misspelling of the title) is its content, which will probably be similar to the early days of Jersey Shore. Think in terms of clips featuring party fouls, drunken antics, and other stuff that can be specific to this brand.
TV & VideosPopculture

'Jersey Shore': Snooki Reveals Why She Returned to 'Family Vacation'

It seems like the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation can't stay away from the cast of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation as much as the fans can't because Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi is back! After quitting the show, Polizzi has made a highly anticipated return,and she's giving her fans an explanation on why. Her followers were shocked when they saw a video teaser for the second half of the most recent season of the reality series that revealed Pollizi was back, but she has a good explanation.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 16: The Situation’s anniversary

Next week on Jersey Shore Family Vacation season 4 episode 16, there is a lot of big, celebratory stuff happening!. In the new promo below, you can get a sense of what is coming up as Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino is celebrating his sober anniversary, and that means that a lot of his castmates (and of course Lauren) are doing their best to show him some love. Isn’t it nice to see Snooki as a part of this world again? She’s going to bring some more fun to the proceedings, and fun is certainly something we think the show needs as much of as possible. It’s been dark ever since the aftermath of Angelina’s wedding, especially with that reminder that Snooki isn’t there anymore.
Celebritiestoofab.com

Jersey Shore Stars Tease 'Wild' and "Reckless' Snooki-Angelina Confrontation After Wedding Mess (Exclusive)

Angelina, Jenni, Deena and Vinny spill on Nicole's surprising Jersey Shore return, how they kept her in the loop during her break and tease the final wedding drama showdown. The full gang will be back with "Jersey Shore: Family Vacation" returns next week, after Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi dramatically left the show following the big speech fiasco at Angelina Pivarnick's wedding.
CelebritiesPosted by
SoJO 104.9

Jersey Shore’s The Situation is a Dad, His Son’s Name is Romantic

Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino and his wife Lauren just had a baby boy on Wednesday. 6 pounds 8 ounces and 19 inches. No word yet on how well his abs are developed. Hey I have a kid named Atticus after the literary character Atticus Finch in To Kill A Mockingbird so I can’t really cast stones about unusual names. And Romeo is certainly thoroughly Italian. Reign surprised me though. Reign. Like a king? Over one’s kingdom? What else could I expect but a bad ass name from a dad who once tipped a delivery guy in protein shakes?
CelebritiesPopculture

Mike Epps and Wife Kyra Expecting Baby No. 2

Congratulations are in order as comedian Mike Epps is expecting baby no. 2 with his wife, Kyra Epps. The Upshaws star made the announcement by posting a photo of his wife, who posed holding a small baby bump while wearing a hot pink dress by Hanifa. "God bless My beautiful wife," he wrote in the caption. "We prayin' 4 a son."