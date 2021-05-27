Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Lockdown likely to be extended for one more week

By Kerala Kaumudi
keralakaumudi.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the state recording a decline in Covid cases, the statewide lockdown is likely to be extended for one more week. Indicating this, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced more relaxations for the lockdown at the press conference yesterday. — The average test positivity rate from May 24 to 26 is 20.40. From May 21 to May 23, it was 22.55. The state also recorded a drop in active cases by 12.61 percent and daily new cases by 9.03 percent. It has been 13 days since the state began witnessing a decline in Covid cases during the second wave. With the onset of monsoon, the review meeting has proposed to extend the lockdown for another week to bring the test positivity rate below 15 percent at the state level. A decision in this regard will be taken today.

keralakaumudi.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pinarayi Vijayan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Monsoon#Active Cases#Thiruvananthapuram#Metal Crushers#Covid Cases#Review#Medical Shops#Hygiene Products#Eye Examiners#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
Lockdown
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

More restrictions in Kerala, only essential goods stores will be allowed to open from June 5 to 9

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that additional restrictions will be imposed to reduce the COVID test positivity rate in the state. The restrictions will be imposed from June 5 to 9. He was speaking at the COVID review meeting. — Commercial establishments that have been permitted to operate can operate on June 4 from 9 am to 7 pm. They will not be permitted to open from June 5 to 9. Only shops selling essential goods, raw materials for industrial establishments (including packaging) and shops selling construction materials will be allowed to operate from June 5 to 9.
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

CPM politburo member SRP tests Covid positive

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Veteran CPM politburo member S Ramachandran Pillai after turning Covid positive is undergoing treatment at the Medical College hospital here, said party sources. — The 83-year-old is a former two time Rajya Sabha member and has been in the politburo since 1992 and has always been based in Delhi.
Energy Industrykeralakaumudi.com

Centre pockets Rs 67 as excise levies, whereas Kerala gets only Rs 4; It is dubious to ask state to forgo excise tax

​​​​THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has lashed upon the centre over the hike in fuel prices during the Assembly session. The chief minister has said in the last six years the centre has increased fuel prices by 307 per cent. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in reply to C H Kunjabdu’s call for zero hour motion on rising fuel prices. — The chief minister pointed out that as the centre gave up the price regulation system of fuel prices in 2010 and 2014, the prices began to rise exponentially. “Basic excise levies, special additional excise duty, farm infrastructure cess, additional excise duty and road infrastructure cess are the four kinds of taxes imposed by the centre on fuel prices. Among these, except the basic excise levies, no other related tax is shared with the states,” he said.
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Unruly scenes witnessed in assembly on statement connecting Pinarayi and Riyas

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Some unruly scenes were witnessed in the assembly on the statement of the opposition connecting Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his son-in-law and Minister Mohammed Riyas. Congress MLA K Babu from the opposition spoke connecting between the two. Which father does not want their children to lead a good life, mocked Babu. The MLA from Thripunithura added that he will not blame the chief minister for giving a ministerial berth to Riyas.
Educationnewslivetv.com

Madhya Pradesh cancels Class 12 state board exams

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The government of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday announced the cancellation of the Class 12 Board Exams 2021 in the state, in view of the ongoing Covid-19 situation. The decision was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after chairing a meeting with ministers and officials. Speaking to...
Indiasamachar-news.com

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Calls All-Party Meet on Friday

To find a solution for the quandary ensued by the Kerala High Court verdict on the minority scholarship, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for an all-party virtual meeting on Friday. On May 28, the High Court, in a petition alleging the State government was giving undue preference to the...
Public Healthnewslivetv.com

Odisha cancels Class 12 board exams due to COVID-19 situation

Bhubaneswar (Odisha): Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday announced that board examinations for Class 12 conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has been cancelled, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Informing about the decision, Patnaik said, “Students life is more important than exams. Life first, everything...
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

What Pinarayi aims through budget presented without any amazing announcements

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A fair relevant budget without any decoration and parables. This is how the budget of K N Balagopal in the second Pinarayi government differs from the budget of Thomas Isaac in the first Pinarayi government. However, K N Balagopal affirmed that there will be no change in the declarations or instructions of Thomas Isaac. — Balagopal's maiden budget is a strong message that they are not ready for any change from the policy they have followed for the past five years. Pinarayi’s greatest achievement is overcoming disasters. Pinarayi is not ready to deviate from that. Pinarayi Vijayan knows better than anyone else that if he stays with the people in times of danger, they will reciprocate. That is why the government was not prepared to revise the tax directives even though there is no election in recent times.
Indiakeralakaumudi.com

Kerala promulgated highest number of ordinances in 2020, says report

NEW DELHI: A recent report stated that the Kerala Assembly promulgated the highest number of ordinances in the COVID-hit 2020. According to the report, Kerala tops the list by promulgating 81 ordinances. It is followed by Karnataka (24), Uttar Pradesh (23), Maharashtra (21), and Andhra Pradesh (16). The report has been prepared by PRS Legislative, a not-for-profit organisation. Many of these 81 ordinances have been re-promulgated by the government. Earlier, it was alleged that the re-promulgation of the ordinance, to prevent it from becoming invalid, was a challenge to the Constitution. The PRS also analyzed the time taken by the state assemblies to pass the bills. The report says most bills were passed by the legislature without a detailed examination.
Educationnewsbrig.com

Kamal Haasan Wants Tamil Nadu Government to Conduct Class 12th Board Examinations Even If It Gets Delayed

South Indian superstar-turned-politician and Founder President of Makkal Needhi Maian(MNM), Kamal Haasan has said that the Tamil Nadu government must conduct the Class 12 board examinations even if it gets delayed. He called upon the M.K. Stalin government to take a decision based on the best interests of the students in the state. The actor-politician said that several leading academicians have criticized the central government’s decision to cancel the CBSE and ICSE Class 12 boards in view of the pandemic. Odisha Class 12 Exam 2021 Latest Update: CHSE Cancels 12th Board Exams Due to COVID-19 Crisis.
Worldkeralakaumudi.com

First budget with human face

The usual practice is to include poetry in the budget as well as to raise taxes. No one seemed to enjoy poetry when taxes rose. The revised budget for 2021-22 presented by state finance minister KN Balagopal has no poetry and no tax hike. The relief it brings to the people who have been left stranded by Covid's second coming is not small. The comprehensive budget for the same period was presented in January by former finance minister Dr. TM Thomas Isaac. Despite being its continuation, the revised budget is different. The big difference externally is that the budget speech was completed in just an hour, touching on only the most relevant things. Another is that the revised budget made fundamental changes in the context of Covid's second wave. The health sector itself has been the main focus of the budget as the second wave of Covid has remained acute and concerns about a third coming have been raised. Rs 20,000 crore has been sanctioned as the second Covid package. This includes Rs 2,800 crore for health emergencies, Rs 8,900 crore for loans and interest subsidies and Rs 8,900 crore for direct disbursement of livelihood during the Covid period. During the Covid period, the affairs of daily wagers, the shopkeepers, auto drivers and the lottery sellers are in dire straits. No other project announcement can benefit as much as they get paid directly. The readiness of the Finance Minister to do so has given this budget a new human face. What good is it for those who are now living in poverty to be told that the economic status of all will rise after the country has developed? The decision to pay directly to the needy underscores the fact that Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Chief Minister in history to achieve continuity, in addition to the fact that welfare pensions and other benefits were paid on time.
Public HealthPosted by
The Week

The Delta variant of COVID-19 just got even scarier

With the United States still well short of reaching herd immunity against COVID-19, concern is growing over a new variant of the virus that researchers now believe is between 30 percent and 100 percent more transmissible than the previously most dominant variant. "The best estimate at the moment is this [new] variant may be 60 percent more transmissible than the Alpha ['U.K.'] variant," epidemiologist Neil Ferguson told The Guardian.
Public Healthkeralakaumudi.com

Lockdown to be extended in the state by another week, decision on more relaxations to be taken today

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Lockdown might be extended in the state by another week. A final decision in this regard will be taken in the covid evaluation meet to be held on Saturday. Meanwhile, the centre has asked to relax the norms only if the test positivity rate (TPR) goes below 10 per cent. — The TPR in the state for the last 24 hours is 16.4 per cent. TPR still continues to be high in all the four districts where triple lockdown was imposed previously. Sources say even if relaxations are given it would be implemented only in different phases. In the wake of the rapid spread of the pandemic, the state government is approaching the issue with caution and greater vigil.
Public Healthjagonews24.com

One week lockdown imposed in Naogaon

The local administration has imposed one week lockdown in Naogaon to stop spread of Coronavirus in the district. The lockdown will start from 12:01am on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid announced the lockdown at a press conference on Wednesday noon. Long distance and inter-district public transport will remain closed during the...
Tennessee Stateupdatenews360.com

Lockdown restrictions likely to be eased in TN

From next week, Covid-19 lockdown restrictions are most likely to be eased in Tamilnadu, say sources. They point out to the reduction in the cases of Covid-19 in the State and a statement by Chief Minister M K Stalin that the lockdown to contain the spread of Covid-19 could not be extended endlessly and people’s cooperation was needed to put a full stop to it soon.