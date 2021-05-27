Lockdown likely to be extended for one more week

The usual practice is to include poetry in the budget as well as to raise taxes. No one seemed to enjoy poetry when taxes rose. The revised budget for 2021-22 presented by state finance minister KN Balagopal has no poetry and no tax hike. The relief it brings to the people who have been left stranded by Covid's second coming is not small. The comprehensive budget for the same period was presented in January by former finance minister Dr. TM Thomas Isaac. Despite being its continuation, the revised budget is different. The big difference externally is that the budget speech was completed in just an hour, touching on only the most relevant things. Another is that the revised budget made fundamental changes in the context of Covid's second wave. The health sector itself has been the main focus of the budget as the second wave of Covid has remained acute and concerns about a third coming have been raised. Rs 20,000 crore has been sanctioned as the second Covid package. This includes Rs 2,800 crore for health emergencies, Rs 8,900 crore for loans and interest subsidies and Rs 8,900 crore for direct disbursement of livelihood during the Covid period. During the Covid period, the affairs of daily wagers, the shopkeepers, auto drivers and the lottery sellers are in dire straits. No other project announcement can benefit as much as they get paid directly. The readiness of the Finance Minister to do so has given this budget a new human face. What good is it for those who are now living in poverty to be told that the economic status of all will rise after the country has developed? The decision to pay directly to the needy underscores the fact that Pinarayi Vijayan became the first Chief Minister in history to achieve continuity, in addition to the fact that welfare pensions and other benefits were paid on time.