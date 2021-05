Through a crisis when people needed the joy of live music most, those sounds have become scarce. That's yet another harsh irony of the COVID-19 pandemic. Many musicians have shared performances online through social media platforms, or collaborated with other instrumentalists and singers via digital apps like Acapella to create new recordings. Those are good alternatives, but they're not the same as hearing the wail of an electric guitar and thumps of drums from a dance floor, or a smoky-voiced singer from a coffeehouse chair.