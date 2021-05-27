Cancel
Jacksonville, FL

Jacksonville restaurant owners bring 3 new restaurants, marketplace to downtown Jacksonville

By Stephanie Bennett, Action News Jax
 8 days ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Downtown Jacksonville continues to grow with the addition of three new restaurants and a marketplace to the VyStar headquarters right across the streets from the Landing site.

With the snip of a ribbon, it became official. All who come to downtown Jacksonville have even more shopping and dining options.

Local business owners of The Bread & Board, Jonathan Cobbs and Dwayne Beliakoff, are a dynamic duo. They’re seeing their project that was two years in the making finally coming to life.

“Jacksonville’s really turning to the point of becoming a food mecca, a food destination town,” Beliakoff said.

They’re adding a third Bread & Board to downtown, along with Provisions marketplace, which will be a local farmers market, bakery and shop, along with two new restaurants -- Bread & Burger and Estrella Cocina. The two are teaming up with VyStar, which has been instrumental in bringing life to downtown Jax.

“The revitalization of downtown, it is very exciting to actually be part of that,” Cobbs said.

They want to support Jacksonville’s economic growth after an especially tough year with the pandemic.

“Coming out of the fog of the last year, year and a half, Beliakoff said. “We’re debuting at a really good time, everyone’s wanting to get back out.”

But above all, Cobbs and Beliakoff say the new spots are about showcasing Jacksonville, sharing its charm with visitors and locals alike.

“We hope you feel like you’re a part of our family when you’re walking through, you get a taste of some of Jacksonville as well,” Cobbs said.

Bread & Burger and Estrella Cocina officially opened to the public following the ribbon-cutting ceremony Thursday.

Bread & Burger serves burgers and drinks in the breezeway at the VyStar campus.

There are about 231 seats in the breezeway, and hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bread & Burger will be open on weekends for special events. The owners say if they see a higher demand, they’ll expand the hours.

Estrella Cocina will start taking reservations Friday. It’ll be open from 4-11 p.m., and over the weekend the owners will see how staffing and guest volume goes before making changes.

The Bread & Board will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Bread & Board Provisions marketplace opens to the public in June.

