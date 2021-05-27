Cancel
Public Safety

CHP Warns of ‘Maximum Enforcement’ of DUI Laws Over Memorial Day Weekend

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
 8 days ago
California Highway Patrol motorcycle officers. Courtesy CHP

California Highway Patrol officers will be out in force over the Memorial Day weekend to stop motorists who attempt to drive while impaired or violate other state traffic laws.

The “maximum enforcement period” will begin at 6 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Monday, the CHP announced Thursday.

“Officers will be watching carefully for distracted drivers and those who are impaired by drugs or alcohol,” CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray said in a statement.

Ray said officers will be especially targeting drivers impaired by alcohol, marijuana or other drugs.

He also reminded driers to wear seat belts to prevent injuries.

“Seat belts save lives every day, yet some people still don’t buckle up,” Ray said. “Start the holiday weekend off right by making sure you and your passengers are properly restrained.”

Nearly four out of five of the people killed in a crash within CHP jurisdiction during the 2020 Memorial Day weekend were not wearing a seat belt, Ray said.

Statewide, at least 31 people died in a crash during that holiday weekend in 2020. Also, CHP officers made 854 arrests for impaired driving during that time.

Ray reminded motorists to protect child passengers through the proper use of car seats, booster seats and seat belts. The law requires that whenever possible, children under 8 ride in the back seat and that a child under 2 is always secured in a rear-facing car seat.

To reinforce the importance of seat belt usage, the CHP also is participating in the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration‘s ongoing “Click It or Ticket” campaign, Ray said.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

