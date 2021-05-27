newsbreak-logo
Oscar Isaac confirmed to star in Marvel's Moon Knight

Primetimer
Primetimer
 3 days ago

“‘WE ARE MOONKNIGHT’ – Oscar Isaac," Marvel tweeted, a nod to Isaac’s character — elite soldier and mercenary Marc Spector — having multiple, distinctive personalities. Variety first reported that Isaac was in talks to star in Moon Knight last October.

