Oscar Isaac confirmed to star in Marvel's Moon Knight

Deadline has cleared up an earlier report that Gurira will be starring in a Disney+ series as Okoye -- and reports that Ryan Coogler's Wakanda spinoff now has a title. "We hear from sources that Danai Gurira will be returning as Okoye, general of the Dora Milaje, in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as well as reprising the character in an origin spinoff series for Disney+," reports Deadline's Anthony D'Alessandro. News of Gurira's new roles emerged from a Hollywood Reporter profile on Hollywood's top lawyers. The report stated that Gurira's attorney Jamie Mandelbaum "brokered a deal for actress Danai Gurira to not only reprise her role as Okoye in the upcoming Black Panther sequel but also in an origin spinoff series for Disney+." But it was unclear if Gurira was starring in one Disney+ or two Disney+ series. Disney and Marvel, meanwhile, have yet to officially announce Gurira reprising her role.