I read with much interest Mike Hulett's column, "Times that try men's souls" and the rebuttal by Allyne Holz. In response to Holz, all one needs to do is to go on social media and watch mainstream outlets to see examples of athletes dropping to their knees with raised fists during the National Anthem, "protestors" (actually rioters) burning the American flag, radicals advocating death to police and even politicians defunding the police, to see plenty of evidence that "[m]any school children are being taught to hate police, the National Anthem, and the American flag."