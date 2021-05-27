Alexandra Davis
Associate Attorney at Bartlett Pontiff Stewart & Rhodes PC (Glens Falls, NY) Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C. is pleased to announce that Alexandra C. Davis has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Ms. Davis's undergraduate education was at Wellesley College and her legal education was at Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law where she received her J.D. in 2014. She was admitted to the New York State Bar and NJ State Bar in 2015 and the Bar of the Commonwealth of PA in 2014. She is a member of the Warren County & New York State Bar Associations.www.bizjournals.com