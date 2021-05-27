Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Glens Falls, NY

Alexandra Davis

bizjournals
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAssociate Attorney at Bartlett Pontiff Stewart & Rhodes PC (Glens Falls, NY) Bartlett, Pontiff, Stewart & Rhodes, P.C. is pleased to announce that Alexandra C. Davis has joined the firm as an associate attorney. Ms. Davis's undergraduate education was at Wellesley College and her legal education was at Drexel University Thomas R. Kline School of Law where she received her J.D. in 2014. She was admitted to the New York State Bar and NJ State Bar in 2015 and the Bar of the Commonwealth of PA in 2014. She is a member of the Warren County & New York State Bar Associations.

www.bizjournals.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Glens Falls, NY
Government
City
Glens Falls, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wellesley College#Kline#Undergraduate Education#University Of York#New York State#The New York State Bar#Nj State Bar#Ms Davis#Associate Attorney#P C#School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Syracuse, NYCitizen Online

NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services. The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three...
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
PoliticsPosted by
101.5 WPDH

New York Named One of the Grossest States in the Country?

We love the natural beauty and geographical diversity of New York state. You've got the mountains, the beach, the lowlands, and valleys, and most everything in between. But is there an unsanitary underbelly to the Empire State? That side they don't want you to know about, and we're not just talking about some of the politicians. A new study ranked the nation's grossest states, and unfoentlety New York didn't do so well. Do we want to believe these findings?
Glens Falls, NYPost-Star

Births — March 22 to April 7

A daughter, Chloe Abigail, to Courtney and Chris BEECHER of Granville, Monday, March 22, 2021 at 3:40 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Dick and Nadine Jones of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Pete and Tara Beecher of Granville. A son, Maverick Ryan, to Heather SHERMAN...
RestaurantsWNYT

Outdoor dining curfew lifted in NY state

The curfew for outdoor dining went away on Monday. There was a midnight curfew in place for people eating out at restaurants. Now if you eat outdoors, restaurants can stay open later. However, the midnight curfew for indoor dining remains in effect for the next two weeks.
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
PoliticsNewsday

A reality check for NY Republicans

New York Republicans can almost taste the governor’s mansion. Andrew Cuomo will have served three terms by Election Day 2022; only two of New York’s 56 governors have won a fourth — Nelson Rockefeller (1959-73) and George Clinton (1777-95). Cuomo, moreover, is significantly weakened by allegations of sexual harassment, concealing...
Warren County, NYsuncommunitynews.com

Warren Co. ramps up effort to inoculate local youth

QUEENSBURY | Immediately after New York State granted approval May 12 for vaccinating youth between the ages of 12 through 15 on May 15, Warren Co. Health Services agency bolstered its efforts to get its younger residents inoculated by planning vaccine clinics in the upcoming days. As of Monday, the...
Glens Falls, NYPost-Star

Glens Falls to discuss how to spend federal stimulus funds

GLENS FALLS — The Common Council, on Tuesday, will hold a workshop meeting to discuss ways to spend the more than $12 million the city is set to receive under the American Rescue Plan, the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package approved by lawmakers earlier this year. The city will receive...
New York City, NYObserver-Dispatch

What are the new rules for masks in New York? Your questions answered

New York state's move to allow fully vaccinated people to stop wearing masks in most situations beginning Wednesday triggered a statewide scramble to implement the new rules. From health officials to business owners, questions abound regarding New York's plan to follow new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, which still require mask wearing in certain places, such as public transportation, health care settings and nursing homes.