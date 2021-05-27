Cancel
What’s cooking at Reading Terminal Market

By Irene Levy Baker
Montgomery News
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA -- Congratulations to Reading Terminal Market, Philadelphia’s beloved public market, for being voted the best public market in America by USA Today 10Best. The market is one of the oldest and largest public markets in the nation and after more than 125 years, it continues to grow, evolve and find new ways to please locals and tourists.

