Space Glam: Making the Case for an Animated Queer Herstory
I want to take the time, if I may, to address how queer cartoons are. Many of you will probably be saying, “Duh, knew that!” But really, do you know? You may have shipped Peppermint Patty and Marcie and stuck around until the end of Adventure Time for the ultimate payoff of, spoiler alert, Princess Bubblegum and Marceline. You may remember Ren, of Ren & Stimpy, and his pectoral implants. And sure, you’ve seen icon Robert Crumb talk about his childhood sexual fixation with Bugs Bunny and how his entire œuvre may stem from a picture of Bugs in drag that he kept in his pocket that got so wrinkled his mom had to iron it until it turned brown!www.wussymag.com