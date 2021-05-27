Space Glam: Making the Case for an Animated Queer Herstory

A few blocks before my boyfriend and I arrive at the theater, we run into two dear friends on their way to the same show. After masked hugs we make our way to the parking lot behind 7 Stages where we are given red carnations and rainbow bracelets by the kindly box office crew and head toward the large audience gathered outside. More friends and community members to run into and catch up with, some I haven’t seen in years. The experience is both moving and jarring. I used to experience this sort of thing all the time, bumping into friends at art events, catching up and kiki-ing, and yet this hasn’t really happened in over a year. The coming together of community in, around, and for art is central to my experience of Corian Ellisor’s dance work Charmed Ones, performed April 28th, 29th, May 1st, and 2nd at 7 Stages in Atlanta, GA.