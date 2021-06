Like taxes and forever clicking ‘update tomorrow’, salads often feel like a sad and inevitable part of adulthood you impose upon yourself after four days of frozen chicken nuggets and countless pints. But it doesn’t have to be that way. Open your heart, open your mind, and most importantly, open your stomach to a world where salads can actually be delicious and filling. In fact, when the sun is shining and the vegetables are on point, you can’t get better than one of these great London salads. From a build-your-own Shoreditch spot that has huge ‘al desko’ potential to a fattoush salad that comes with a side of big party energy, these are the vegetable-packed dishes that absolutely won’t make you sad.