County Adopts Resolution 2021-25
Resolution 2021-25 received Clay County Commission approval on a 4-1 roll call vote with Commissioner Jenny Mongeau voting against passage. Commissioners Campbell, Gross, Kahly and Ebinger voted for the resolution. It grants permission to utilize court action to acquire right of way for the Red River Control Structure. The Moorhead-Clay County Joint Powers Authority (MCCJPA) was formed for the purpose of seeking and obtaining the right of way to property parcels in Minnesota necessary for constructing, operating and maintaining the Red River Control Structure.www.thefmextra.com