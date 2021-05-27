County Adopts Resolution 2021-25

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Clay County Public Health officials are continuing to see a slow but steady pace with vaccinations in the area. 39.9% of Clay County residents have received the first dose of the vaccine while 34.2% has completed the series. With the first dose, 292 residents aged 16 to 17 has received the shot and 8,394 between the ages of 18 to 49 has as well. 4,933 residents between the ages of 50 to 64 has received the first shot and 6,134 over the age of 65 has as well.