newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boats & Watercrafts

Boaters Asked to Use Caution at Restoration Project Near Prairie du Chien

By Syndicated Content
superhits106.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge remind people that island restoration continues on the McGregor Lake Habitat Rehab Project in Pool 10 between Marquette and Prairie du Chien. In a release, the agency says mechanical dredging in the East Channel, and hydraulic dredging operations at the entrance to McGregor Lake, is ongoing. Boaters are urged to use caution and enter McGregor Lake at the designated crossing to pass over the hydraulic dredge pipe. The pipe is marked with buoys. Boaters are urged to stay away from construction equipment and activities on the island, as well as dredging operations and the hydraulic dredge pipe which crosses the entrance into McGregor Lake. Construction equipment is also placing sand along the western bank of McGregor Lake. For safety, the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge urges beach users to be cautious around this newly placed sand. Soft spots along the outside perimeter of the sand pile could cause someone to sink, so step with caution.

www.superhits106.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boaters#Upper Mississippi River#East Lake#Construction Equipment#Use Caution At#Prairie Du Chien#Marquette#Island Restoration#Caution#Mechanical Dredging#Sand#Beach Users#Safety#East Channel#Soft Spots#Rehab#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Cars
Related
Munising, MIWLUC

Restoration projects begin for eroding Au Train River

AU TRAIN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A major project to preserve and update the Au Train River outside of Munising is underway. Parts of the Au Train River in Alger County is eroding, and restoration projects have begun with riverbank stabilizations being installed in three locations along the river. To...
Winona, MNwinonapost.com

Goat prairie restoration

The goat prairie pictured above our Goetzman family farm during my growing up years was named Ole’ Baldy by my bald grandfather, Wendel Goetzman. Hiking there as a child opened up a whole new beautiful environment of prairie habitat which is now over grown by invasive species of cedar trees and buckthorn. Gabe Erickson, representing the Minnesota Land Trust, will be restoring this precious animal and plant habitat this fall.
James City County, VADaily Press

Project to restore, protect Chickahominy Riverfront Park nears completion

A project to protect James City County’s Chickahominy Riverfront Park from further erosion and to preserve recreational spaces is almost complete, according to parks and recreation staff. Park Administrator Alister Perkinson said a contractor is putting the finishing touches on the Chickahominy Riverfront Park Shoreline Restoration project. “The project is...
Rifle, COGlenwood Springs Post Independent

More volunteers sought after for final phase of Rifle Creek Restoration project

So far, nearly 60 volunteers have helped plant 2,700 native trees, shrubs, grasses and flowers along Rifle Creek, according to a Thursday news release. The effort is part of a two-year project spearheaded by the Middle Colorado Watershed Council and the Colorado State University Colorado Natural Heritage Program. Now in its third phase, the project initially set out to restore extensively nearly a full mile of Rifle Creek, just three miles below Rifle Gap Dam, the release states.
Health Servicescaandesign.com

4 Tips On Handling Water Damage Restoration Projects

4 Tips On Handling Water Damage Restoration Projects. Water damage can happen to any home. Even if you live in a non-flood-prone area or if your home is elevated, this can still happen. There’s really no hundred percent guarantee to this. Especially when the weather can get unpredictable, you can never really tell when your home can become prey to water damage. So, it’s best to know what to do after.
IndustryKPVI Newschannel 6

Oyster restoration in Tred Avon River nears completion

EASTON — Construction of new oyster reefs in the Tred Avon River is scheduled to be completed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers in early June, finalizing the oyster restoration in the sanctuary. Currently, there are just under 100 acres of reef in the Tred Avon from previous restoration...
Arkansas Stateheartoftherockiesradio.com

Upper Ark District endorses Fremont County restoration project

Members of the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District board of directors agreed to support a stream restoration project for a 2-mile section of Oak Creek on the Van Norman Ranch near Cañon City. Luke Javernick, executive director of Cañon City-based River Science, provided an overview of the project at the...
PoliticsDL-Online

DNR cautions lakeshore property owners about using hydraulic jets

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources frequently receives questions about devices that generate water current to blast muck and plants away. Sold under various trade names, the DNR refers to these devices generically as hydraulic jets. Even though you can buy one, they cannot be used in any way that disturbs the bottom of the lake or uproots plants.
Boats & Watercraftsseehafernews.com

DNR Asks Boaters to Operate Safely This Weekend

This week is National Boating Safety Week, and thousands of boaters are expected to hit the water this Memorial Day Weekend. The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds boaters that wearing a life jacket could save your life. It is human nature to think drowning can’t happen to you,...
Ryan NewmanMontana Standard

Reservoir levels near average for weekend boaters

Water levels at most Bureau of Reclamation-managed reservoirs in Eastern Montana are near average for this time of year. Drier than average conditions have led to below average water supply outlooks throughout Montana. Lower than desired reservoir levels and releases are now occurring and will likely continue as the summer progresses at some facilities.
Hansville, WAYakima Herald Republic

Restoration project aims to restore critical salmon habitat

PORT LUDLOW, Wash. (AP) — A 32-acre area at Point No Point will undergo a habitat restoration led by the Mid Sound Fisheries Enhancement Group that aims to restore critical salmon habitat. The nonprofit, which was created by the Legislature and partners with groups on salmon restoration, is working with...
Prairie Du Sac, WInsarrow.com

Village of Prairie du Sac electric utility earns award

The Village of Prairie du Sac’s electric utility has earned a Safety Achievement Award from the Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin (MEUW). On April 29, 2021, MEUW held its Electric Operations Expo in Baraboo, Wis., and presented the award to the utility. Full text available to subscribers only. If you...
Politicssouthwindsor-ct.gov

South Windsor Pavement Restoration Project

Starting on or after Monday June 21, 2021, the South Windsor Department of Public Works and contractor Palmer Paving Corp, will be repaving a portion of Wood Pond Road east of Fox Hill Road, Tallwood Drive, Wild Rose Drive, a portion ofNutrueg Road South from South Satellite Road to Governors Highway, South Satellite Road, Iden! Road, Evergreen Lane, Beechuut Lane, Sycamore Road, a portion of Quarry Brook Drive from Ellington Road to a point east of Evergreen Lane, and two parking lots at the Police Department Headquarters on Sand Hill Road (generally in this order of construction). All work is scheduled to be completed by the middle of October 2021.
Prairie Du Chien, WIPosted by
Prairie Du Chien News Alert

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Prairie Du Chien

(PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, WI) The forecast is calling for sun today in Prairie Du Chien. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Biloxi, MSms.gov

MDMR cautions boaters to be prepared for upcoming Memorial Day weekend

BILOXI, Miss. – As many people enjoy Mississippi’s marine waters and river systems this upcoming Memorial Day weekend, the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources (MDMR) would like to caution everyone to be prepared for their time on the water and think of safety first. While boating in Mississippi, all vessels...