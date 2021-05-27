Roger Waters & Patti Smith among the artists who’ve signed an open letter in support of Palestine

Over 600 artists across the electronic, indie and rock scenes have promised to refuse gigs at Israeli institutions as part of a pro-Palestine petition. #MusiciansForPalestine, launched today, is a letter that demands "justice, dignity and the right to self-determination for the Palestinian people and all who are fighting colonial dispossession and violence across the planet." Signatories are asked to not perform "at Israel's complicit cultural institutions" as a means of supporting the Palestinian people and their right to freedom. Supporters so far include A-Trak, Caterina Barbieri, Cypress Hill, DJ Snake, Godspeed You! Black Emperor, Habibi Funk, India Jordan, KMRU, Juliana Huxtable, Lowkey, LSDXOXO, Muqata'a, Nicolas Jaar, NoName, Patti Smith, Pharoahe Monch, Rage Against The Machine, Run The Jewels, Talib Kweli, Thurston Moore of Sonic Youth, VTSS and ZULI. The letter follows a ceasefire to an 11-day exchange of fire between Israel and Palestinian armed groups, in which over 250 people were killed, including 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis, according to the Associated Press. Petitions aside, electronic music communities around the globe have also launched other ventures in solidarity with the Palestinian cause. Platforms such as NTS Radio, Radio AlHara and Root Radio have unveiled special programming while R3 Soundsystem is hosting a 24-hour radio show this weekend as part of a drive to stop UK arms sales to Israel. For more on DJ solidarity with Palestine, revisit our 2018 feature. For more information on the #MusiciansForPalestine letter, visit the official website.