Matthew Sturman, senior technical consultant at AppLearn, examines how the employee support experience has evolved in the hybrid world. The way we interact technology in the enterprise environment has evolved significantly in the year, as workforces across the globe have been propelled into the new world of remote working. This has seen the number of applications rolled out increase significantly. Research from Okta has found that the average large organisation now has over 100 employee applications. While these have aided the shift from desk and office-based practices to working from anywhere at any time, it’s important to assess the impact that this increasing number of applications has on the employee experience.