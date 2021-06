Investment products that make consideration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues a central part of investment decision-making are on the rise. Why? It’s not because of the conventional wisdom that the share market places undue emphasis on quarterly earnings (which is inconsistent with the evidence), and it’s only in part a marketing angle. The biggest issues facing corporations – climate change and labor relations – are challenging because executives have to make decisions today using their best guess as to community expectations in the future. Executives who consider material ESG issues are more likely to make investment and operational decisions that buttress the business against underlying risks that have not yet shown up in earnings or balance sheets. ESG analysis helps investment managers work out which companies and business models are likely to succeed as community expectations shift.