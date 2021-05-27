Cancel
Small-cap companies held most investor days in past year

By More from Garnet
 6 days ago

Although participation in physical, in-person events – roadshows, investor days, site visits, investor conferences – tends to increase with market cap, research from IR Magazine shows that there is a 'notable exception to this rule.'. Small-cap companies held the most investor days during the past year, according to the Investor...

SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Caffyns in fast lane as profit surges

SMALL-CAP - WINNERS. Caffyns PLC, up 12% at 449.00 pence, 12-month range 220.00p-469.00p. The car dealer posts sharp rise in annual profit. For year ended March 31, pretax profit jumps to GBP1.4 million from GBP103,000 last year but revenue falls to GBP165.1 million from GBP195.8 million. "Our showrooms were allowed to reopen in mid-April 2021 so we have started the new financial year with a sense of optimism, although we are mindful that the future course of the covid-19 pandemic remains uncertain," company says.
Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A Mild and Mixed Market Favors Speculative Small-Caps

It was a mixed day of action on Tuesday, but small-caps outperformed, and some select growth names performed well. Breadth was robust with around 5300 gainers to 2570 decliners, but the Nasdaq was slightly negative, and other major indices were flat. The strength was hidden, and the overall action had a dull feel which may have been a hangover from the long holiday weekend.
Small Caps Mean Large Upside for Gold Miners

Traditionally, small cap companies come with more risk and volatility than their mid- and large-cap counterparts, but they also offer more upside potential. That’s true across the sector landscape – including in gold miners. Take the Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF (SGDJ), an active ETF composed entirely of small- and...
The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Cuts Stock Holdings in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Sprott were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after acquiring an additional 807,307 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,465 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,167,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,254,000 after purchasing an additional 102,054 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,653,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,140,000 after purchasing an additional 325,034 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,545,000. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Freedom Day Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
XPO Stock Price: $173 Target By BofA Securities

The shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) have received a price target increase from $156 to $173 by BofA Securities. These are the details. The shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE: XPO) have received a price target increase from $156 to $173 by BofA Securities. And BofA analyst Ariel Rosa is maintaining a “Buy” rating on the company shares.
Which Growth Stocks Are Funds Buying? Find Out With This Stock Screener

The stock market in general and growth stocks specifically posted a mixed month for May. Blue chips rose, while small caps and a broad cohort of tech issues lost ground. Trying to determine how to proceed in this conflicted market rally is the key challenge of mid-2021 for investors. One...
Small investors battle China’s bid for London-listed lithium miner

Small investors fighting a potential takeover of London-listed lithium miner Bacanora by a Chinese mining giant believe their campaign is gaining traction after the company fired a shot across their bow reminding them of City rules. The small shareholders, who claim to number about 400 individual investors holding 6pc of...
Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Short Interest Update

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a drop of 43.1% from the April 29th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
3 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Cap Potential

Getting in on a stock that goes up tenfold or a hundredfold can change one's life. However, you can't depend on a Reddit-fueled short squeeze to get you there in just a matter of months, no matter what AMC Entertainment shareholders tell you. No, 100-baggers usually take years or decades,...
ETFs remain elusive for most European retail investors

Visit our ETF Hub for investor news and education, market updates and analysis and easy-to-use tools to help you select the right ETFs. Retail investors in Europe are missing out on the benefits of investing with exchange traded funds because three decades after the low-cost vehicles first came on the scene they remain hard to buy in the region, experts say.
Will Small Caps Sizzle Again This Summer?

A Russell 2000 rally infused with rising interest in value- and momentum-based investments is helping to propel the Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (XSVM) to a 53% YTD performance. Small caps have already been strong performers coming out of the gate in 2021. A resilient value-over-growth narrative gives...
5 Small Cap Stocks that Mutual Funds Bought and Sold in April

Investing.com -- Small-cap stocks are a tricky segment to look at. They are capable of delivering massive returns in boom markets but they are also capable of falling just as quickly. It helps if there is guidance from experts when it comes to investing and selling off small-cap companies. According to a report by ICICI Securities, below are the top 5 small-cap companies that mutual funds bought and sold in April 2021:
Popular Tech Penny Stocks in 2021, 4 For Your Small-Caps Watchlist

Are you looking to start a penny stock watchlist? Penny stocks under $5 are very popular choices for all types of investors. This is typically due to their high volatility and tendency to provide potentially high profitability. There are a couple of things to keep in mind when investing. First,...