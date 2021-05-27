Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middleton, WI

Watch now: Middleton Community Orchestra reunites with free outdoor concert Sunday

By Molly DeVore
madison
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen the COVID-19 pandemic forced the Middleton Community Orchestra to cancel the remainder of its 2020 season last summer, executive director Mindy Taranto was determined to keep the music going. With her clarinet, Taranto and about 10 other wind musicians from the ensemble began to gather in her driveway, where...

madison.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Entertainment
City
Viola, WI
City
Middleton, WI
Middleton, WI
Government
City
Madison, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestras#Concerts#Outdoors#Jazz Music#Live Music#New Music#Free Music#Fireman#Americana#Uw Whitewater#The Middleton Orchestra#Beyond#Middleton High School#Musicians#Clarinet#Live Audiences#Fall#Cellos#Folding Chairs#Community
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
News Break
Music
Related
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Spring Fest to return this weekend, masks not required

Temperatures are rising, masks are coming down and large-scale events are returning to the Chippewa Valley. Spring Fest is set to return to Chippewa Falls this weekend at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. From Friday-Saturday over 40 exhibitors and vendors, as well as live music provided by Chris Kroeze and Boogie and the Yo-Yo’z, will grace the long barren venue which took most of 2020 off due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Middleton, WIwpr.org

Students Against Hate United by Love 'Pop-Up' Art Exhibition

LunART Mobilizes Middleton Students Through Art-Based Activism Join LunART, Inc. and the Middleton-Cross Plains Area School District’s “pop-up” art exhibit on Friday, May 21, 5-7pm!. The exhibit will take place at Fireman’s Park Pavilion (7400 Lee Street, Middleton, WI). Masks and social distancing are required. Hand sanitizer will be available...
Wisconsin Statetonemadison.com

Wisconsin Film Festival: "Witness Underground" pays tribute to Nuclear Gopher and the liberating music of ex-Jehovah's Witnesses

The unlikely pairing of Scott Homan's rousing documentary and Johnny Zeller's narrative short, "SCARS," pulls the ramifications of dishonesty into focus. Witness Underground (2021) is largely set in the past, but its arrival is a timely one. Scott Homan’s documentary—screening virtually as part of the 2021 Wisconsin Film Festival—centers on a group of ex-Jehovah’s Witnesses who all played a role in developing Nuclear Gopher, a record label and community for indie-minded creatives. Eric Elvendahl, Cindy Elvendahl, James Zimmerman, and Chad Rhiger were among those Nuclear Gopher attracted. All of them would gain a level of notoriety for playing in various indie-punk bands in Minnesota, raising more than a few eyebrows among the Jehovah’s Witness community in the process. Ryan Sutter, the community’s founder and a hyper-involved musician, was the head of the operation. When Nuclear Gopher started garnering attention during its mid-’90s to early 2000s growth period, all of them were Jehovah’s Witnesses. None of them are now.
Dane County, WIhngnews.com

Optimist Club Youths of the Month

High school activity: Martin Luther King Outstanding Person Award. Extra-curricular activities: Student Council (7th-9th grade), Girls Club (9th-10th grade), ASL Club (10th grade), Track & Field (7th-9th, planning on next year), and Avid Gives Back Club (10th grade). Honor and/or awards: Adopt-A-Future Scholarship Holder, Martin Luther King Jr Outstanding Young...