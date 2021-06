One needs a sense of humor and an appreciation of sarcasm to get the point of Charles Cooke’s latest contribution to National Review Online. It is truly disappointing that, even at this late stage in the pandemic, some Americans remain so addicted to racism and xenophobia that they are willing to countenance the theory that COVID-19 was mistakenly leaked from a Chinese research laboratory. To these people, I say this: We see you; we know what you are doing; and it won’t stand.